Girls basketball: Rock Falls establishing defensive identity, looking to take next step in Year 2 under Herrera

ROCK FALLS – Ever since its 54-24 loss to 2022 Class 2A state runner-up Winnebago in the regional final last season, Rock Falls has been chomping at the bit to return to the court.
This year, the Rockets will look a little bit different – with two new starters and a smaller roster than usual – but after graduating only three seniors in the spring, there are a lot of familiar faces left in the varsity lineup.
With a more experienced team and a year to adjust to the ways of coach Daniel Herrera, Rock Falls expects to improve on the 16-14 campaign of 2021-22, despite having lower numbers in the program.
“I think [we expect] to have a winning record, win conference,” junior power forward Claire Bickett said. “I mean, there’s a lot of goals that I think this team can accomplish. I’ve played with them forever, a lot of girls went to Montmorency for middle school, so I think we’re going to have a big year this year.
“I’m definitely more comfortable with [Coach Herrera this year]. He’s my P.E. teacher, too, so we talk a lot and we get along well. I think he’s a great coach.”
Senior center Emily Lego feels a difference from Year 1 to Year 2 as well.
“I feel like last year everything was so new coming right in. These coaches got it under control,” Lego said. “Last year, we did pretty well. I feel comfortable.
“It’s a little bit different from last year. We’ve got less bodies, but I think we can still come out and give it all we got, leave it all on the floor this year.”
Aiding the Rockets’ quest for improvement is the return of three starters from last year: Bickett, senior point guard Brooke Howard, and senior shooting guard Jacee Sigel.
Lego will be counted on to fill the void left by center Mallory Pinske, an all-Big Northern Conference second-team selection and SVM all-area second-team selection last year. Pinske averaged 10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks as a senior in 2021-22.
The Rockets also graduated starting small forward Haley Bush and backup point guard Mariana Hernandez.
No matter who steps into the vacated roles, expectations will remain the same.
“Although it’s tough sometimes to wait your turn or wait for your spot to open up, we always have a specific role. But I think those kids now that were in those positions and in those spots, they understand what’s at stake,” Herrera said. “And it’s no different. I expect the same thing from them that I did from Mallory and Haley. And that goes back to my expectations from the team throughout the year. From last year to this year, going on to next year, it has to be the same – and we gotta continue to push forward, so that we can hold our program at a higher standard.”
Last year, the Rockets were a defensive-minded team, looking to frustrate opponents with aggressive contesting of shots, active hands in passing lanes, and fast-break scoring. This year should be more of the same.
“I think [our main strength] can’t change in terms of we’ll kind of hang our hat on the defensive end, for sure, so we gotta play extremely hard for four quarters,” Herrera said. “That’s kind of our biggest key, is we want to play hard for four quarters on the defensive end, because as most coaches will tell you, if you play hard on defense it converts to easy offense. And when you have easy offense, you score some points and everybody’s getting confident, and we can play a little bit looser.”
Lego and Bickett also expect big things from the defense this year.
“I think our defense is going to be unstoppable,” Lego said. “I think we’re pretty good on D.”
“For Coach [Herb] Martin and Coach Herrera, defense is a big thing, and I think that’s what’s going to be our biggest strength this season,” Bickett said. “And then if our shooting can come along, we’ll be good.”
After finishing fifth in the Big Northern Conference a season ago, Rock Falls is expecting more of the typically tough competition. Last year, Winnebago went 35-3, Byron went 27-5, Stillman Valley went 23-9 and Dixon went 27-6 as the top four teams in conference.
Herrera and the Rockets hope to join the top group this year, but they know they’ve got their work cut out for them.
“It’s never going to be an easy game, for sure. We’re kind of familiar now with most of these teams,” Herrera said. “Obviously, like I said, this is my second year, but I’ve been an assistant for the last four or five, so I know the talent and I know the coaches ... We know kind of everybody’s strengths and weaknesses. I think those teams that have competed at the top of the conference are going to be right there, and we hope to be in the thick of that.”
“It’s definitely a tough schedule. It was last year, “Bickett said. “It’s a great conference, and it’s tough, so we’re going to have to play hard every game to get a win in our conference.”
After ending its 2021-22 season at regionals, Rock Falls hopes to take its 2022-23 season at least a step further.
“I think we all just want to get there, we know we can,” Lego said. “Last year, we didn’t want it to end so early, but I think this year we’re hungry for it and ready for it.”
With strong play in summer league and a handful of new players to augment the team’s depth, the Rockets feel good about where they’re at ahead of their first game.
“We have some girls coming up. Our numbers are kind of low in the program, but the girls that are coming up this year – they’re pretty good,” Bickett said. “I think we’ll be OK with filling those spots after watching summer league. We were good during summer league, so we have a lot to build on from there.”
Rock Falls opens its season at the Geneseo Tournament against Annawan on Monday at 6 p.m.