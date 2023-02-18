February 17, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Wrestling: Newman’s Rude advances to 138-pound state championship; Riverdale’s Altensey, Wainwright reach title matches

Comets’ Grennan drops his semifinal bout at 126 pounds

By Dan Wussow
Newman's Carter Rude holds the leg of Yorkville Christian's Grason Johnson in their 138-pound match at the 1A Oregon Wrestling Sectional on Friday night.

Newman’s Carter Rude holds the leg of Yorkville Christian’s Grason Johnson in their 138-pound match at the 1A Oregon Sectional last weekend. Rude won a 10-2 major decision in the semifinals at the IHSA Individual State Finals on Friday in Champaign, and will wrestle for a state title on Saturday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

CHAMPAIGN – On Thursday morning, 10 Sauk Valley area wrestlers walked into the State Farm Center with dreams of winning a state title. After the IHSA individual state semifinals on Friday, only one will have the chance to achieve that in 2023.

Newman junior Carter Rude advanced to the 138-pound title match Friday night, winning a 10-2 major decision against Auburn’s Dresden Grimm in the semifinal round.

In January, at Princeton’s Lyle King PIT, Rude lost to Dresden by pin in 2:56.

But the experience gave the junior a powerful inkling – an inkling that could help him reach the state title match.

“My first time wrestling him, I saw that I could scramble with him,” Rude said. “And I got some points doing that. So I went back at it.”

As the sixth-place finisher at 126 pounds last year, Rude has already reached the high point of his wrestling career by competing for the title. But he’s not satisfied yet.

“It feels amazing, but the job’s not done,” Rude said. “We’ve gotta keep it up.”

Rude will face Benton’s Mason Tieffel in the championship match.

Newman's Brady Grennan (left) tries to escape from Rockridge's Jude Finch during the 126-pound title bout at the 1A Riverdale Regional on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Newman's Brady Grennan (left) tries to escape from Rockridge's Jude Finch during the 126-pound title bout at the 1A Riverdale Regional earlier this month. Grennan lost his semifinal match at the IHSA Individual State Finals on Friday night at State Farm Center in Champaign. (Myles Newberry)

Rude’s junior teammate, Brady Grennan, lost an 8-2 decision to Dakota’s TJ Silva in the 126-pound semifinals. On Saturday, he’ll wrestle in the semifinal wrestlebacks, with a chance at back-to-back third-place state finishes.

Riverdale senior Collin Altensey, the reigning Class 1A 152-pound state champion, beat Shelbyville’s Will Fox 15-0 by technical fall in 1:58, breaking the previous IHSA tournament record of 2:04.

From the initial moments of the match, Altensey was in control.

“I was working my tilts on top and it seemed to work from the start, so I just kept doing it over and over,” Altensey said. “It feels really good [to have a chance to win back-to-back state titles]. I’m excited for that match tomorrow. I’m not really worried about what [my opponent is] doing, I just want to focus on myself and try to dominate the match.”

Altensey draws El-Paso Gridley’s Dax Gentes in the championship match.

Riverdale freshman Dean Wainwright (106) took an 8-4 decision against Anna-Jonesboro’s Drew Sadler in the semifinals. He’ll wrestle Illini Bluffs’ Hunter Robbins in his championship match.

Woodstock Marian's Max Astacio tries to break the grip of Riverdale's Collin Altensey during the championship at 160 pounds at the 1A Oregon Wrestling Sectional on Saturday. Altensey won the match.

Riverdale's Collin Altensey controls Woodstock Marian's Max Astacio during the championship match at 160 pounds at the 1A Oregon Sectional last weekend. Altensey will wrestle for his second straight state title, after he won his semifinal bout Friday night at the IHSA Individual State Finals in Champaign. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

WrestlingPremiumPrep SportsHigh School SportsIHSASauk ValleyNewman Central Catholic Preps