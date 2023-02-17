Wrestling: Newman’s Grennan, Rude advance to state semifinals

CHAMPAIGN – Seven Sauk Valley area wrestlers reached the Class 1A quarterfinals Thursday night at the IHSA Individual Wrestling State Finals at the State Farm Center. After the first two rounds, only two locals – from the same school – remain in the hunt for a state championship: Newman juniors Brady Grennan (126) and Carter Rude (138).
Grennan and Rude each went 2-0 on the day, guaranteeing themselves at least a sixth-place finish, while advancing to Friday night’s semifinals.
After taking a 10-1 major decision against Roxana’s Brandon Green in the prelims, Grennan pinned Tremont’s Bowden Delaney in 2:50 in the quarterfinals.
“Keeping everything under control, and the way I like it. And just controlling the match overall,” Grennan said about the keys to his Day 1 success.
Grennan, who finished third in the state at 120 pounds last year, felt he benefited from the previous experience.
“Oh yeah, especially since I didn’t have the whole year to prepare for this event,” said Grennan, who missed much of the season with a broken collarbone. “Having those years prior just helps a lot.”
In the semifinals, he’ll get a rematch with Dakota sophomore TJ Silva, who beat him in the second round of the Class 1A Oregon Sectional last week before winning the 126-pound title.
If Grennan advances to the first-place match on Saturday, he’ll face another wrestler from the Oregon sectional – either Rockridge’s Jude Finch or Richmond-Burton’s Emmett Nelson – a scenario he was rooting for on Thursday.
“TJ [is a familiar opponent]. Hopefully all four people that win their next match will be from my sectional, so hopefully I’ll get a shot at them next, too,” Grennan said.
Rude pinned Tolono Unity’s Kaden Inman in 5:53 in the prelims, then took a 5-0 decision against Coal City’s Brant Widlowski in the quarterfinals to advance to the next round.
“I just knew I had to keep it moving. That’s how he makes his mistakes. I got after him and I scored points and got the job done,” Rude said about his match with Widlowski.
In the semifinals, Rude will face Auburn’s Dresden Grimm.
“The guy I’ll probably have in the semis, I’ve wrestled before,” Rude said. “I just know I have to get after him, wrestle my match and get the job done.”
Like Grennan, Rude benefited from his last state tournament experience. Last year, he finished sixth at 126 pounds.
“There’s definitely jitters that come along with state tournament, so already having the experience and getting that first ride out of way, it just makes everything the second time a little calmer,” Rude said.
Rock Falls senior Aaron Meenen (120) lost a 14-5 major decision to Auburn’s Anthony Ruzic.
Fulton senior Zane Pannell (170) lost an 8-4 decision to Tolono Unity’s Kyus Root.
Erie-Prophetstown senior Jase Grunder (152) dropped a 6-3 decision against Peotone’s Marco Spinazzola.
Polo freshman Josiah Perez was pinned in 4:39 by Illini Bluffs’ Hunter Robbins, while senior teammate Wyatt Doty dropped a 4-3 decision against St. Joseph-Ogden’s Holden Brazelton.