Wrestling: Five locals keep seasons alive in wrestlebacks on Day 2 of state tournament

CHAMPAIGN – Although the dream of winning a championship ended for eight Sauk Valley area wrestlers at the IHSA Individual Wrestling State Finals at the State Farm Center on Thursday, five remain in the running for a top-six finish after Friday.
Coming off a loss in Thursday’s quarterfinals, Rock Falls senior Aaron Meenen (120) bounced back in a big way, winning a 14-3 major decision against Roxana’s Leyton Cobine in the second round of wrestlebacks on Friday.
“I got down 2-0 early, but I got a quick reversal and from that point on, he just laid there,” Meenen said. “So I knew had to score some points myself, and I just kept scoring, kept scoring, and didn’t let off the gas.
“I beat him 3-0 at the PIT [Princeton Invitational Tournament], and now I beat him 14-3, so just being dominant, that’s the key.”
Although he was disappointed at being knocked out of state championship contention on Thursday, especially as a senior, Meenen came back on Friday with a new purpose: making a run at third place.
“Obviously, I want to be a state champ; it’s my senior year, everyone wants to be a state champ,” Meenen said. “But this is a story of losing and not backing down, and I’ll keep on going, and try to get third on the podium.”
Polo freshman Josiah Perez (106) won a 9-0 major decision against Princeton’s Augustus Swanson, and senior teammate Wyatt Doty (132) pinned Tremont’s Mason Mark in 4:32 to advance to the quarterfinals of wrestlebacks on Saturday.
Doty, who’s nursing a broken finger from Day 1 of the tournament, believes a third-place finish is still within reach for him.
“When I’m out there, I’m thinking I’m a senior and there’s no next year. I just gotta keep pushing the pace,” Doty said. “I broke my finger in the quarters yesterday, I’m just trying to fight through that pain right now and get on that podium at the end of the tournament.
“I think third place is there for me, I’ve just gotta keep my mind clear when I’m on the mat and wrestle smart.”
With his season on the line, Perez went into wrestlebacks with a little added motivation.
“I kind of just used it down on the mat. If I lose, I go home,” Perez said. “I don’t want to do that, so I came down here with a purpose, and I want to fulfill it.
“It’s going to be a couple good of matches [on Saturday]. Hopefully I win them, pull out with the third.”
Dixon junior Ayden Rowley (113) was eliminated in the first round of wrestlebacks, losing by pin to Murphysboro’s Kaiden Richards in 4:46. Dukes senior Shaun DeVries (285) rebounded from a loss in prelims with a 7-5 sudden victory against Canton’s Asa Reed in the first round of wrestlebacks, but got pinned by St. Francis’ Jaylen Torres in 3:35 in the second round, ending his season.
Amboy freshman Landon Blanton (113) pinned Harlan’s Kingston Sawyers in 5:25 in the first round of wrestlebacks, but was eliminated from the tournament after losing a 12-2 major decision to Litchfield’s Alex Powell in the second round.
Erie-Prophetstown senior Jase Grunder (152) won a tiebreaker 2-1 against Coal City’s Landin Benson, bouncing back from a loss in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
“I knew he was going to play defense the whole time. I knew at the end there, he was pretty tired. I just had a little more grit than him, and I came out on top,” Grunder said.
“It definitely hurts losing that quarterfinal match, because I think I should’ve been in the semis tonight, but I just gotta come back and get the best I possibly can. I think I had a great shot at the finals this year, too, and hopefully I can get back to third.”
Fulton senior Zane Pannell (170) rebounded from a quarterfinals loss, pinning Dakota’s Case Rockey in 3:37.