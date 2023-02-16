February 16, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Wrestling: Seven locals advance to state quarterfinals with first-round wins

By Ty Reynolds
IHSA logo

Several local wrestlers won their first-round bouts at the IHSA Individual State Tournament on Thursday afternoon at State Farm Center in Champaign to advance to the quarterfinals.

Rock Falls’ Aaron Meenen won a 7-5 decision over Canton’s John Davis at 120 pounds, while Newman’s Brady Grennan (126 pounds) won a 10-1 major decision over Roxana’s Brandon Green, and Carter Rude (138) pinned Tolono Unity’s Kaden Inman in 5:53.

Polo’s Josiah Perez (106) won a 6-0 decision over Litchfield’s Vinny Moore, while Wyatt Doty (138) pinned Roxana’s Logan Riggs in 42 seconds. Erie-Prophetstown’s Jase Grunder (152) pinned Kewanee’s Max Kelly in 4:23, and Fulton’s Zane Pannell (170) pinned Robinson’s Jared Hermann in 2:30.

Dixon’s Ayden Rowley (113) was pinned by Decatur Lutheran’s Clinton VerHeecke in 2:45, and Shaun DeVries (285) was pinned by Reed-Custer’s Gunnar Berg in 3:47. Amboy’s Landon Blanton (113) lost an 8-4 decision to Warrensburg-Latham’s Logan Roberts.

Byron’s two state qualifiers split their opening-round matches. Kyle Jones (182) won a 3-0 decision over Westville’s Craig Johnson, while Jared Claunch (220) was pinned by Beardstown’s Owen O’Hara in 2:27.

Riverdale wrestlers went 4-1 in the first round. Dean Wainwright (106) pinned Auburn’s Drayven Hamm in 3:15, Brock Smith (138) won a 15-0 technical fall over Kyle Roth of El Paso-Gridley in 2:05, Collin Altensey (160) won a 15-0 tech fall over Lawrenceville’s Brian Seed in 3:40, and Alex Watson (170) pinned Auburn’s Joey Barrow in 3:26. Tharren Jacobs (113) lost an 8-0 major decision to Farmington’s Keygan Jennings.

The first-round winners will wrestle this evening in the quarterfinals, while the other locals will be back on the mat for the first round of wrestlebacks Friday morning.

WrestlingPremiumPrep SportsHigh School SportsIHSASauk ValleyNewman Central Catholic PrepsRock Falls PrepsDixon PrepsFulton PrepsPolo PrepsErie-Prophetstown PrepsAmboy Preps