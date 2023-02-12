Wrestling: Sterling season comes to an end at 2A Rochelle Sectional

ROCHELLE — With his eight other teammates eliminated from qualifying for state, Sterling’s hope for a qualifier Saturday at the Class 2A Rochelle Regional fell to senior Thomas Tate, who qualified last year for the season finale.
Tate was leading in his consolation semifinal match against Washington’s Zane Hulet, in which a win would guarantee a top-four finish and a trip to state but a loss would end his season, as well as the Warriors.
But before he could finish out the match, he hurt his ankle and had to forfeit, ending his season and the Warriors’ season as well.
“With Tate going down with the ankle injury, that was the last bullet in the gun. The gun is empty now,” Sterling coach Kevin Heller said of his 160 pounder. “To me it’s horrific. A returning state qualifier goes out with an injury his senior year. That’s a hard pull to swallow.”
Tate was one of two Warriors to reach the blood round. Dylan Ottens (138) picked up two wins after a quarterfinal loss, but bowed out to Washington’s Eli Gonzalez on a tech fall.
Heller said he knew the competition at Rochelle would be tough, but each Sterling wrestler picked up at least one win.
“It’s rough. These are tough sectionals,” Heller said. “And we knew that there were seeded guys everywhere. We wrestled our tails off and we were competitive but we just couldn’t get to the finish line on this one.”
Overall, Heller said he was pleased with the way his mostly young team competed throughout the year.
“We grew and grew and grew,” Heller said. “We became the team I thought we could be. At the start of the year we were not that team. I’m proud of all these guys. And I’ve of these guys are sophomores. So I love the progress this year and am really excited for future years.”