Wrestling: Sterling wins 9 matches in a row in dominant dual-meet victory over Rock Falls

STERLING – The Sterling Golden Warriors seized momentum right away in their Wednesday night dual meet against the Rock Falls Rockets at Musgrove Fieldhouse. With nine straight wins, they built an insurmountable lead, then finished off a 60-6 win over their Rock River rival with two victories in the last three matches.
Dylan Ottens started the night with a Sterling win, pinning Jason Crandall in the 138-pound match for a 6-0 lead right off the bat.
Austin Clemens followed with a 3-1 win by decision against Korbin Oligney at 145.
“Hard work at practice. I put it in whenever I can,” Clemens said, commenting on the key to his win over Oligney.
After the lopsided win in the rivalry matchup, Clemens expects big things from his team the rest of the season.
“I feel like we’re good so far,” he said. “Sometimes, we don’t do as good as we should, but then at the end, we pick it up. For the rest of the season, I think we’re going to do really good.”
Freshman Christopher Wellman rallied from a 7-0 deficit to pin Ryan McCord at 152, giving the Warriors a 15-0 advantage through three matches.
“I had to use his momentum against him, because he was heavy on his hips and his forward momentum on me, so I used that, rolled him over, and was able to turn around there,” Wellman said. “It’s been different [wrestling for varsity in high school]. There’s a lot more higher-level competition. Some things that worked in junior high don’t work up in high school, but it’s been good.”
Sterling kept the momentum rolling for the next six matches, as Tommy Tate pinned Ellisa Russell at 160, Gage Tate pinned Emmanuel Jamison at 170, and Chase Ullrich pinned Broxyn Surratt at 182.
Jayden Flores pinned Pablo Cid at 195, Oswaldo Navarro pinned Alex Deshane at 220, and Javier Luna pinned Jacob Hosler at 285 to complete the nine-match winning streak.
In the 106-pound match, freshman Josiah Tarbill notched the Rockets’ first win, taking a 9-5 decision against Cael Lyons. Tarbill placed second at the Erie-Prophetstown Holiday Tournament last Saturday.
“I kept my headlock the whole time,” Tarbill said, commenting on how he stayed in the match before turning it in his favor. “I didn’t give it up at all, and when had me down with the legs in, the power half, I just kept it. I stayed there. I didn’t roll to my back or anything, and got points.”
At 120, Sterling’s Zyan Westbrook won a thriller, battling from a 7-2 deficit to win a 10-8 decision against Aaron Meenen.
Rock Falls freshman Adan Oquendo took a 6-4 decision against Karson Strohmayer at 126, battling through a blow to the eye, some pain and blurred vision.
“I was in pain, I was under a lot there, it was hard, but I just stayed in the match, I didn’t get low,” Oquendo said. “At the time, [my vision] was blurry, because I got poked.”
Landon Kenney pinned Logan Williamson at 132 to finish the night.