Boys track and field: Sterling, Dixon qualify multiple athletes for state

GENESEO – A year ago, Sterling junior Dale Johnson ran the 4x800-meter relay at the sectional instead of the 3,200.
This spring, with the Golden Warriors able to put a state-qualifying 4x800 relay together without him, Johnson got to run the 3,200 at the Class 2A Geneseo Sectional.
He ran a 9:19.54 to cruise to the victory, besting Geneseo’s Dylan Gehl by nearly 17 seconds.
“I’m pretty excited,” Johnson said. “This is the first year I’m going for the two-mile. Last year, I think I would have made it, but I decided to go for the 4x800 instead, and we placed fifth.
“[I knew] the 4x800 could qualify and do really well, so they don’t actually need me this year and I’m taking the opportunity to go in the two-mile.”
Johnson also qualified in the 1,600, clocking a personal-best time of 4:19.26. And he was part of the 4x400 relay team that finished second in 3:26.93 to advance to Charleston, teaming with Maurice Delacruz, Jordan Britt and Kael Ryan.
The Golden Warriors’ 4x800 team of Thomas Holcomb, Britt, Owen Anderson and Parker Janssen did earn a state berth by winning the event in 8:10.54.
Also for Sterling, Cale Ledergerber advanced in the long jump, 200, 4x100 relay and 4x200 relay.
He placed second in the long jump with a personal-best leap of 6.64 meters, and finished fourth in the 200 in 22.40 seconds, .19 seconds faster than the state cut.
“It feels pretty good,” Ledergerber said. “I wasn’t really certain about the long jump coming in. I’ve kind of been in a slump jumping. Today, I fixed a little bit at the end of my run for long jump and did pretty well.”
Ledergerber ran with Joseph Holcomb, Dylan Doss and Ryan to win the 4x100 in 42.69 seconds, and the 4x200 in 1:29.14.
“We have some really good runners,” Ledergerber said. “We’ve trained since January for this. We knew it would come down to this, and we succeeded.
“It was nice today, so we were more hyped up. We had really good competition today. Everyone was super close to us. It was perfect.”
Doss qualified for state in the two sprints, winning the 200 (22.07) and taking second in the 100 (11.04 seconds). Thomas Holcomb (2:00.47) and Anderson (2:01.03) finished third and fourth in the 800, with both times under state qualifying. Britt just missed qualifying in the 400, clocking a 51.17 to miss the state cut by .04 seconds.
Dixon had pair qualifiers in field events with Matthew Warkins in the shot put and Alec Fulton in the high jump.
Warkins advanced out of an ultra-competitive field in the shot put, placing fourth with a personal-record throw of 16.09 meters, which is about four meters better than Warkins’ previous top mark last season.
“Definitely, the weight room over the summer [helped me make the big improvement],” said Warkins, whose old PR this season was 15.46 meters. “And I started to take it seriously and listen to my coach, and just put everything together.”
Warkins was one of nine to advance to state in the shot put.
“To be considered one of the best in one of the tougher sectionals in 2A is definitely very impressive, and I feel very proud of that,” Warkins said. “It’s just surreal.”
Warkins said he had extra motivation going into the sectional after learning of the death of Dixon teacher Scott Porter on Wednesday morning.
“I did it for him,” said Warkins, who had Porter as a social studies teacher last semester. “It was pretty tough for all of us, but I’m glad I did it for him.”
Fulton was one of three to clear 1.85 meters in the high jump, placing second. Geneseo’s Jackson Reade won, while Galesburg’s Josiah Carter matched the height and also qualified for state. Fulton just missed advancing in the long jump, coming up .02 meters shy of the 6.50-mete state qualifying mark.
Dixon’s Aaron Conderman took third in the 1,600 in 9:50.11 to easily qualify for state.
Rock Falls’ Anthony Valdivia advanced in the 800, finishing sixth in 2:01.77 to beat the state qualifying mark by .06 seconds.