Boys track & field: Sterling, Dixon, Rock Falls compete at Sterling Night Relays

STERLING – The Sterling, Dixon and Rock Falls boys track & field teams competed in an eight-team field under the lights at Roscoe Eades Stadium for the Sterling Night Relays on Friday.
The host Golden Warriors had a strong showing overall, finishing second behind United Township (130 points) with 98 points; the Dukes came in fourth with 58, and the Rockets landed sixth with 31.
Sterling got four relay wins to lead the runner-up effort – three varsity and one fresh-soph.
Thomas Holcomb, Jordan Britt, Owen Anderson and Dale Johnson won the 4x800 relay in 7:53.13, beating second-place Galesburg by nearly 23 seconds to start the meet. Later, Johnson won individually in the 1,600 meters in 4:22.42, while Holcomb took third (4:38.84) and Parker Janssen finished fourth (4:40.08).
Indoor state champions Dylan Doss, Joseph Holcomb, Kael Ryan and Cale Ledergerber won the 4x200 relay in 1:29.27, and added a win in the 4x100 relay in 43.04 seconds. Ledergerber also took fourth in the long jump, leaping 5.83 meters.
“I didn’t do very good in the long jump, didn’t really end up how I wanted it to end up, but our handoffs in the 4x1 were amazing. Our last handoff was awesome, and I just started kicking it in in the last 50 [meters] and took the win,” Ledergerber said.
With a slight lead at the start of the anchor leg, it was Ryan’s race to lose in the 4x200. The Sterling senior delivered in a big way, blazing a personal-record time to complete the sprint-relays sweep.
“4x2, I can hear him coming back behind me, and I felt him, so I just tried to keep doing what my coaches told me to do, ‘Drive that knee.’ And I PR’d by a full second, and I’m really happy with that outcome,” Ryan said. “In that 4x1, our handoffs weren’t great, but we’re at home, all our fans came out to support us, that adrenaline took over, and it just didn’t matter. And we just dominated.
“Dylan Doss gave me the baton with a little bit of a lead [in the 4x200], I cannot lie. But Dylan Doss is such an elite sprinter that he took care of business, and he won us that race. Cale Ledergerber won us that race. It was a team effort. Our coaches won us that race. Joseph Holcomb won us that race. The fans won us that race. It’s a team effort; a real, true team effort.”
As sectionals approach, Ledergerber is fully confident in his relay team. At the same time, he hopes to get back in a groove in the long jump.
“I think in practice I need to focus on doing long jump a little more, because I haven’t been jumping very good in our last couple of meets. But in our relays, I feel really confident,” Ledergerber said. “We’ve had really good handoffs recently, in our past meets, and I feel really good about our 4x2 coming up in a couple events. But I think we’ll do really good at sectionals.”
Ryan shares Ledergerber’s confidence in the relays.
“The season started really slow, but when you’ve got the coaches that we’ve got, it’s just getting in gear right now,” Ryan said. “By the time sectionals come around, I think we’ll be fully ready to go. I don’t think you’ve seen the best of us yet, I think that’s still to come.”
In the 4x400, Ryan, Britt, Doss and Thomas Holcomb ran a 3:28.70 for third.
Also for Sterling, Kevin Marquez, Kylan Krepfle-Reyes, Parker Blakeslee and Aalin Schmidt won the fresh-soph 1,600 sprint medley relay in 3:51.91; and Ryan Gebhardt, Maurice Delacruz, Cole Stumpenhorst and Gabriel Segura took third in the fresh-soph 4x200, clocking a 1:36.71.
The Golden Warriors’ Brandeis Shore finished in a three-way tie for second in the pole vault, clearing 3.51 meters.
Three Sterling athletes finished in a five-way tie for second in the high jump. Andre Klaver, Tavian Kelly and Andrew Bland all cleared 1.78 meters to share the runner-up finish; Bland also had a fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles, running a 42.44 seconds.
Dixon was led by two event winners. Matthew Warkins was one of them, winning the shot put with a throw of 14.76 meters.
“I was feeling like I was going to PR, but not by as much – that was a surprise. It was a meter PR, so it was a pretty big throw. And now I’m just trying to qualify for state,” Warkins said. “I’m feeling pretty good. I think I could get at least top 5 [in sectionals], pushing for top 3. I just need to keep with the basics and stay explosive when I throw.”
Dixon’s Dawson Kemp, Jayden Toms, Tyson Dambman and Cullen Shaner won the 4x110 shuttle hurdles in 1:06.10, edging UT by .06 seconds. Shaner had a photo finish on the final leg, pulling ahead late with a burst of speed and out-leaning the Panthers’ Cole Anderson at the finish line.
The Dukes’ Peyton Stingley took third in the discus with a toss of 39.48 meters, Jaron Hermes took fourth in the shot put with a throw of 13.13 meters, and Alec Fulton cleared 1.78 meters in the high jump, joining the five-way tie for second.
Dixon’s Devon Wallace, Joey Apple, Owen Belzer and Shaner took third in the fresh-soph 4x100 relay (46.19 seconds), and Quintynn Sarver, Belzer, Gabe Rowley and Aaron Conderman took second in the fresh-soph 1,600 sprint medley relay, clocking a 3:56.53.
Rock Falls’ Ethen Hiland took fourth in the discus with a toss of 38.23 meters, and teammate Kohle Bradley nabbed fifth in the pole vault, clearing 3.36 meters. Bradley also ran a fast leg in the 4x100.
“In the pole vault, I didn’t get a PR or anything like that, but I could always improve on some things. Sprinting so far, I’ve been running some good times. Good handoffs. Other than that, it’s pretty good, still got the 4x2 to run, but I’m feeling pretty good,” Bradley said. “In the 4x1, I was trying to get 11.7 [seconds], I got 11.6. Pole vault, I tried to get 12 feet today, came out 11-6. So not a bad day, just two heights under what I want, but we’ll get there.
“I believe most of our team’s on track to be ready for sectionals. For a while, in the middle, pole vault’s just a very stressful, competitive sport. I got stumped for a little bit, just different poles, gotta work that out. Finally got through it, so now we’re improving on that pole that I’m on now.”
The Rockets’ Adan Oquendo, Cristian Hernandez, Seth Wade and Christian Cid took third in the fresh-soph 1,600 sprint medley relay, clocking a 3:56.70.