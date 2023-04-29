Boys track & field: Sterling, Dixon, Rock Falls compete at Sterling Night Relays

Sterling’s Cale Ledergerber (right) takes the baton for the final stretch in the 4x100-meter relay on Friday at the Sterling Night Relays. The Golden Warriors won the event, and also placed first in the 4x200 later on to sweep the varsity sprint relays on their way to a runner-up team finish. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)