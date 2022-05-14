Boys track: Sterling sits at fourth place in weather-delayed Western Big 6 conference meet

Sterling's Dale Johnson heads for the finish line to place third at the Class 2A Woodstock North Cross Country Sectional on Oct. 30, 2021. Johnson ran at the state cross country meet last fall, and after winning the Western Big 6 Conference title in the 3200 on Friday night in Sterling, he's eyeing a trip to the state track & field meet in two weeks. (Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com/Matthew Apgar)