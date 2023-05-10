Boys tennis: Newman sweeps Dixon in nonconference dual

DIXON – The Newman Comets were in command from the opening match Tuesday evening against the Dixon Dukes at Emma Hubbs Tennis Courts. With all the momentum on their side from the early wins, they rolled to a 5-0 nonconference win.
At No. 1 singles, Logan Palmer beat Damien Beck 6-1, 6-0.
“It was warm out finally, no wind, so I tried to put a lot of offensive plays together,” Palmer said. “Keeping the point going, my pace is more my strong suit, so I went in, attacked on the serve and kind of just tried to keep the ball moving at my pace.”
[ Photos from Newman vs. Dixon tennis ]
With sectionals barely a week way, Palmer is trying to figure out where he’ll compete best.
“I’m still deciding between singles and doubles, but I’m really looking forward to it,” he said. “We’ve got a tough sectional, and I’m just looking forward to facing a challenging opponent to better myself and have fun.”
At No. 2 singles, Ryan Partington downed Bashar Elbzour 6-2, 6-4, completing the singles sweep.
Carson Palmer and JP Ryan got the No. 1 doubles win, topping Owen Winters and Derek Miller 6-2, 6-2.
Raul Reyes and Hiram Zigler won the No. 2 doubles match, defeating Samuel Gingras and Landon Arbuckle 6-2, 6-1.
“I feel like it was mostly teamwork, because me and my teammate were working together. We were kind of trying to take it slow, keep our breath, let them make the mistakes,” Reyes said. “Getting our serves in was crucial and net play was good, but I would say most importantly was not hitting it to the net person, because we did that a couple times and we got killed like that, but we fixed that. And that’s what got us the win.”
Reyes is feeling optimistic about his doubles pairing as the postseason approaches.
“I think I’m ready. We’ve done pretty good this season, we’ve also improved a lot this season, so I’m excited to play some teams that beat us,” he said. “But I’m hoping that we can beat them.”
At No. 3 doubles, Andrew Downs and Sam Neisewander made it 3 for 3 for the Comets, besting Jayvian Herwig and Gage Farster 6-3, 1-6, 10-6.