Boys tennis: Locals hit the courts in suburbs for state meet

Dixon doubles team Lucas Healy & Owen Grot won their first-round doubles match at the IHSA Boys Tennis State Tournament on Thursday, but the other locals all dropped their openers.
Healy and Grot defeated Chicago Heights Marian’s Nick Kirsch & Jonathon Bolton 6-0, 6-1, and will face Dunlap’s Douglas Yoo and Graham O’Leary in the second round.
The Dukes’ other duo of Leith Elbzour & Logan Moeller pushed Olney Richland County’s Jarrett Doll & Aidan Weidner to the brink, but lost 2-6, 6-4, 10-8. Elbzour and Moeller will take on Champaign Centennial’s Tyler Luchinski & Ben Kirby in the first round of the consolation bracket.
Sterling singles player Brecken Peterson also lost a hard-fought first-round match in a third-set tiebreaker, falling 3-6, 6-3, 12-10 to Lake Villa Lakes’ Gavin Murrie. Peterson will play Oak Forest’s Dru Prajapati in the first round of the consolation bracket.
The Golden Warriors’ doubles team of Connor Pham & Luke Valentino lost 6-0, 6-0 to Lisle Benet’s Noah Bobofchak & Andrew Donovan in their opener, and will face Troy Triad’s Andrew Carter & Tanner Vosholler in the first round of the consolation bracket.
With play being moved indoors due to inclement weather, each player/doubles team only played their first-round matches on Thursday.