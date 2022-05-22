Boys tennis: Dixon duo wins sectional title against teammates

The Dixon tennis doubles team of Lucas Healy and Owen Grot claimed the championship at the Class 1A Rochelle Regional on Saturday, and did it by defeating fellow Dukes Leith Elbzour and Logan Moeller.
The Dukes won the team title with 22 points, just ahead of Sterling and Geneseo (20 points each). Newman scored four points.
After both duos had punched their tickets to state Friday by advancing to the semifinals, they won those matches Saturday to create the friendly final. Healy and Grot won 6-0, 2-6, 7-5 in the semis, and Elbzour and Moeller won 6-3, 7-5 over Sterling’s Connor Pham and Luke Valentino.
Healy and Grot then prevailed 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the all-Dixon title match.
Pham and Valentino went on to win the third-place match after Geneseo defaulted. Their Golden Warrior teammate Brecken Peterson also took third with a 6-2, 6-2 win, after falling 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals.