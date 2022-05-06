Boys tennis: Dixon battles back, sweeps doubles matches to edge Sterling

STERLING – Due to scattered showers Thursday afternoon and evening, the Dixon and Sterling boys tennis teams switched venues for their nonconference dual meet, relocating to Westwood Indoor Tennis Center.
The neutral-site home game didn’t faze the Dukes at all, as they triumphed 3-2 over the Golden Warriors after a three-plus-hour battle.
[ Dixon vs. Sterling boys tennis photos ]
At No. 1 singles, Sterling’s Brecken Peterson prevailed 6-2, 6-2 over Lucas Healy in a tighter match than the final score would suggest.
“Today, the key to winning my match, I was just going all for consistency,” Peterson said. “Trying to harvest the balls and just keep it going, and just trying to outlast him.
“We have a good time playing each other. It’s always fun. He’s really good. It’s good competition, and it’s good to have against Dixon, too.”
In the No. 2 singles slot, Sterling’s Ethan Melcher outlasted Bashar Elbzour 5-7, 6-2, 10-6, helping the Golden Warriors complete the singles sweep and gain the early advantage.
“It really was just never giving up,” Melcher said. “A lot of my matches go into super-tiebreaker, so it wasn’t something crazy for me. But just being able to continue to fight through almost two hours of playing tennis, that’s just kind of what helped me win.”
But Dixon rallied back, winning all three doubles matches to beat Sterling by one in the final team score.
Logan Moeller and Leith Elbzour got the ball rolling with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Luke Valentino and Connor Pham in the No. 1 doubles match, then in the No. 2 doubles match, Owen Grot and Grant Boss evened the odds with a 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 win over Kayden Loos and Benjamin Boze.
“We figured out pretty quick who was solid at the net and who wasn’t, and we kind of just targeted that,” Moeller said. “And then we definitely worked on getting both of us up to net, and that was a huge advantage for us. Last year, they were actually the people we had to beat to go to state, so it was really close, and we’ve definitely been feuding kind of ever since then. So it felt good to win it this year.”
“I’d have to agree. Our net play was a key factor in winning,” Leith Elbzour added. “Just both of us getting up to the net and hitting good shots, away from our opponent. This was the match we were looking forward to the whole season, because big rivals and stuff, and just glad we pulled through.”
Finally, in the No. 3 doubles match, Alex Ullrich and Kaiser Khawaja sealed the Dukes’ victory, defeating Hunter Lofgren and Carter Morris 6-1, 7-6 (8).
Both teams say they feel good about where they’re at with regionals coming up at the end of the month.
“I think we’re in a really good spot. Today was a crucial day for us, and me and Brecken, we did what needed to,” Melcher said. “And I think that our match against Rochelle, we’ll have a better turnout, and we’ll be really good for the upcoming weeks.”
“We have some stuff to improve on, but I do feel like we’re improving since the beginning of the year,” Peterson added. “We’re getting ready [for regionals], and we’re ready to go play. Personally, I’m feeling pretty confident. I think we’ve all definitely improved greatly from last year, and we just keep getting better, so I’m ready for sectionals, I think.”
“Everyone has improved so much since last year,” Elbzour said. “I definitely think we can take more people to state.”