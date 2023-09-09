Boys soccer: Dixon falls behind early, can’t catch Alleman

DIXON – After the Alleman Pioneers took the lead less than seven minutes into Saturday’s nonconference soccer game at A.C. Bowers Field, the Dixon Dukes were forced to play from behind the rest of the way.
And with their timing and connection just a fraction off-kilter, the Dukes couldn’t find the equalizer in a 2-0 loss.
“We had moments where it was sharp, but then we had a lot of moments where it was just off a little bit,” Dixon coach Josh Brigl said. “It was more of a timing thing. We either weren’t in the right spot or we just held the ball on our foot too long, and it was off by a step.”
Alleman outshot Dixon 23-6, including 10-1 on goal – the Pioneers also had a shot in each half hit the post – and had a 7-1 advantage in corner kicks, but didn’t convert any of them into goals.
Some of that was due to Dixon junior keeper Rex Blackburn. He made eight saves, and nearly stopped a penalty kick in the 38th minute that gave Alleman a 2-0 lead going into halftime.
“On penalty kicks, I just try and look at their eyes and I can pretty much guess where they’re going to go. Usually it’s where they first look, and I just tried to knock it down,’ Blackburn said. “I thought I had it, I just didn’t dive far enough.”
The first few minutes went back and forth, then the Pioneers (6-1-1) put together a strong run. Isaias Ayala-Garcia passed to Caleb Kale in front of the goal, and Kale beat a defender and shot it past a diving Blackburn into the bottom right-hand corner of the net for a 1-0 lead at the 33:39 mark.
“It definitely gives a boost scoring early. It kind of helps establish our confidence and builds our momentum from there,” Alleman coach Tavo Garcia said.
But Dixon’s defense solidified after that, and despite playing much of the game in their own end, the Dukes (1-5) shut down the Pioneers’ chances the rest of the way.
“The first play they just passed it up well and had an open shot. But then we just tried to cut out their passing lanes and take those runs away from them,” Blackburn said. “It’s important to have everybody working together, because if we’re not, one player can throw off the whole thing and they can just get it past us.”
Dixon thwarted the Pioneer attack the rest of the half before Kale’s penalty kick with 1:15 left before the break. The Dukes also kept Alleman off the scoreboard in the second half, but just couldn’t muster a counterattack.
Kristian Prather had a couple of runs on long passes form teammates, but Alleman’s defenders were there to swarm him when he got close. And Landon Juckel fought through a pair of Alleman defenders for a seemingly clear shot on goal late in the game, but couldn’t control it to get a hard enough strike on the ball.
“They came out with a lot of momentum, and then I felt like we put it together a little bit, but we also didn’t do anything with the chances we had,” Brigl said. “The limited amount you have, you have to do something – Kristian double-hit one down there, and Landon was in front of the goalie and just didn’t hit it strong enough. Those moments just weren’t ours.”
“We just need some better offensive opportunities, and our passing accuracy wasn’t very good today,” Blackburn added. “We just have to work on passing and finishing in the final third; we only had five or six passes down there the whole game.”
Alleman was playing shorthanded with a half-dozen of its players sidelined due to injury. But with the offense controlling possession and the defense limiting Dixon’s attack, the Pioneers had enough depth to head home with a win.
“We had a lot of rotations in the lineup today; we have six guys out injured. So we had to make some adjustments and had some guys playing in different positions than they’re used to. But once we got adjusted after the first few minutes, we figured it out and we got rolling,” Garcia said. “One thing we’ve been working on a lot is staying organized defensively, and I thought the boys did really well considering we had a lot of movements in the defense and midfield. Overall, very pleased with the performance.”
Brigl liked the effort he saw from his team, and despite the loss, felt like it was good experience for a finally healthy Dixon squad heading into conference play Monday.
“That’s the first game we’ve played where we’ve all been healthy, where we’ve had every player available to play. So there’s definitely some sorting out trying to figure out where the chemistry is,” Brigl said. “It gave us an opportunity to play all together going into conference next week with Oregon and Rockford Christian, and now we’ve got an idea of what we’re going to do, a better idea of sub patterns, trying to keep that chemistry up.
“Alleman’s a good team and they’ve got a good record; we didn’t play bad and we had some good moments – Rex made some big saves – but it’s just one of those tough games where we couldn’t quite put it together.”