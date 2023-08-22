2023 Sauk Valley Media boys soccer team preview capsules

Dixon Dukes
Coach: Josh Brigl (9th season)
Last season’s record: 4-14, 2-3 Big Northern Conference (5th place)
Top returners: Quade Richards, sr., center midfielder; Kristian Prather, sr., center midfielder; Robbie Ramirez, sr., center back; Zack Clevenger, sr., center back
Key newcomers: Chris Osmer, jr., center midfielder; Billy Sullivan, jr., right wing; Jack Redell, so., midfielder
Worth noting: The Dukes have plenty of upperclassmen coming back with experience from last fall, and are looking for a bounce-back season. … Dixon will be strong in the midfield, and also should have a stout defense. … Look for a balanced attack this season, with several players sharing the goal-scoring load.
Oregon Hawks
Coach: Seger Larson (8th season)
Last season’s record: 12-12-2, 5-1 BNC (2nd place)
Top returners: Gavin Morrow, jr.. forward; Keaton Salsbury, so., forward; Cruz Hernandez, jr., midfielder; Rivers Schafer, sr., midfielder
Key newcomers: Danny Chizamore, fr., defender; Leo Cardenas, sr., midfielder
Worth noting: Morrow is a returning first-team all-conference player who will move from goalkeeper to forward this fall as the Hawks look to bolster their offense. … Oregon lost its entire back line and midfield to graduation, so a key for this season will be how quickly it can build those units back up. … Cardenas played for the Hawks as a freshman, then moved away for the past two years, but returns to play with his former teammates for his senior season.
Sterling Golden Warriors
Coach: Brian Cebula (11th season)
Last season’s record: 9-15-2, 1-6 Western Big 6 (6th place)
Top returners: Daniel Bermudez, sr., midfielder/forward; Felipe Sandoval, sr., defender; Carter Chance, sr., defender
Key newcomers: Kevin Ruiz, fr., defender/midfielder; Kevin Marquez, so., midfielder; Zain Khan, jr., midfielder
Worth noting: The Golden Warriors have plenty of new faces stepping into larger roles this season but also have a few experienced veterans to help guide the newcomers. Finding the balance integrating the rookies into the lineup and meshing with the vets may take some time, but Cebula is confident it will come. … Sterling lost 10 seniors to graduation, including the leading goal-scorer, so there will be big shoes to fill all over the field. The key this fall will be how quickly and efficiently the Warriors can figure out how to replace those departed players.