September 06, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
Boys Soccer | Sauk Valley News

Boys soccer: 2022 preview capsules

By Ty Reynolds
Sterling’s Fabricio Pena and Dixon’s Cooper Fox battle it out Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Sterling’s Fabricio Pena (7) and Dixon’s Cooper Fox battle it for possession of the ball during their season-opening game Aug. 22 at A.C. Bowers Field. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Dixon Dukes

Coach: Josh Brigl (8th year)

Last year’s record: 7-9-3 (5-1-1 Big Northern, 2nd place)

Top returning players: Damien Beck, Senior, Midfield; Walker Tilton, Senior, Midfield; Quade Richards, Junior, Def/Mid

Top new players: Michael O’Neal, Junior, Mid/Fwd; Jack Redell, Freshman, Midfield

Worth noting: “We are a very young team with good leadership from our upperclassmen. I expect us to compete for the top spot in the conference.” – Coach Brigl

Oregon Hawks

Coach: Seger Larson (7th Year)

Last year’s record: 9-13-2

Top returning players: Jacob Vegliando, Senior, Mid; Gavin Morrow, Sophomore, GK; Grant Stender, Senior, Def.; Ethan Schafer, Senior, Mid; Miley Smith, Senior, Fwd

Top new players: Keaton Salsbury, Freshman, Fwd; Cruz Hernandez, Sophomore, Fwd

Worth noting: “We lost our top two scorers from last year and are looking to develop our younger players with such a senior-heavy team.” – Coach Larson

Oregon's Jacob Vegliando brings the ball upfield and looks to pass during the Hawks' Aug. 26 game against Richmond-Burton at Oregon Park West. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Sterling Golden Warriors

Coach: Brian Cebula (10th year)

Last year’s record: 10-9-4 (3-4 Western Big 6, 6th place)

Top returning players: Daniel Bermudez (midfield), Fabricio Pena (forward), Carter Chance (defender), Felipe Sandoval (defender/midfielder)

Top new players: Marco Chino (goalkeeper)

Worth noting: “We have a team of all seniors and juniors who gained a lot of experience last year competing in the Western Big 6 and making a regional final. We will be looking to build off of that experience from last year, and translate it to a successful 2022 season.” – Coach Cebula

Boys SoccerPremiumPrep SportsHigh School SportsIHSADixon PrepsOregon PrepsSterling Preps