Boys soccer: 2022 preview capsules

Dixon Dukes
Coach: Josh Brigl (8th year)
Last year’s record: 7-9-3 (5-1-1 Big Northern, 2nd place)
Top returning players: Damien Beck, Senior, Midfield; Walker Tilton, Senior, Midfield; Quade Richards, Junior, Def/Mid
Top new players: Michael O’Neal, Junior, Mid/Fwd; Jack Redell, Freshman, Midfield
Worth noting: “We are a very young team with good leadership from our upperclassmen. I expect us to compete for the top spot in the conference.” – Coach Brigl
Oregon Hawks
Coach: Seger Larson (7th Year)
Last year’s record: 9-13-2
Top returning players: Jacob Vegliando, Senior, Mid; Gavin Morrow, Sophomore, GK; Grant Stender, Senior, Def.; Ethan Schafer, Senior, Mid; Miley Smith, Senior, Fwd
Top new players: Keaton Salsbury, Freshman, Fwd; Cruz Hernandez, Sophomore, Fwd
Worth noting: “We lost our top two scorers from last year and are looking to develop our younger players with such a senior-heavy team.” – Coach Larson
Sterling Golden Warriors
Coach: Brian Cebula (10th year)
Last year’s record: 10-9-4 (3-4 Western Big 6, 6th place)
Top returning players: Daniel Bermudez (midfield), Fabricio Pena (forward), Carter Chance (defender), Felipe Sandoval (defender/midfielder)
Top new players: Marco Chino (goalkeeper)
Worth noting: “We have a team of all seniors and juniors who gained a lot of experience last year competing in the Western Big 6 and making a regional final. We will be looking to build off of that experience from last year, and translate it to a successful 2022 season.” – Coach Cebula