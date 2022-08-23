Boys soccer: Sterling uses early second-half flurry to top Dixon in season opener

DIXON – After playing to a scoreless tie through the first half of their season-opening soccer game, rivals Dixon and Sterling looked pretty evenly matched.
But 87 seconds into the second half, the Golden Warriors had taken a 2-0 lead, and that turned out to be the final score at A.C. Bowers Field on Monday night.
Fabricio Pena scored both Sterling goals, connecting 58 seconds after halftime, then capitalizing on another chance 29 seconds later.
The first goal was a bit confusing, as the ball went through a hole in the left side of the net, and it looked from farther down the field like the shot had skipped across the front of the goal and gone out of bounds.
“Someone passed the ball to Jadon [Jones], then he saw me and I got it back. Then I passed it to Julian [Castro] and he passed it back again, and I shot it and it went past the keeper and through,” Pena said. “It felt really great to score that first goal. We didn’t want to tie 0-0, so we came strong in the second half. It was teamwork.”
The second goal was a pass up from Jose Castro that Pena turned into a breakaway and snuck a shot between Dixon keeper Rex Blackburn and the left goalpost.
“At halftime I told them, ‘Hey, we’ve got to weather the storm. If you can get through the first 10 minutes of the second half, it’s anybody’s game,’” Dixon coach Josh Brigl said. “And then 58 seconds later it’s 1-0, then another 30 seconds after that and we’re down two goals, and that was that.”
But that was all Blackburn and the Dukes’ defense let in despite the Warriors controlling most of the possession in the second half. He finished with 11 saves on 13 Sterling shots on goal; the Warriors outshot Dixon 17-8 for the game, including 9-2 after halftime.
“I think we did a good job. We could’ve worked a little better on our spacing and movement, but I think we prepared pretty well. We did good the first half, we just started out slow in the second half,” Blackburn said. “I like getting those shots to save, because it makes the game go by faster. It’s more enjoyable to get chances to help my team. And our center-backs, they made a couple of great plays to save me a couple times.”
Dixon recovered from the second-half flurry, but never amounted too much of an attack as Sterling controlled possession. Both Pena and coach Brian Cebula credited the renewed effort in the second half with a simple adjustment at halftime.
“We were talking [at halftime] about more communication, and opening up more on the sides. In the first half, we were playing good, but we didn’t play as aggressive as we did in the second half,” Pena said. “We were talking about how to attack on top a little bit more, how to pass the ball to the sides and make the upper-left runs in the middle. Then we just came out in the second half and we started talking more.”
“The first half, particularly, we were totally disconnected, in my mind. Not a lot of team chemistry, being the first game,” Cebula said. “But the second half, we talked about one of the major things that we could just simply do, without having to practice anything, is just talk to each other, and get on the same page and hit up those combinations and off-the-ball runs. The second half, we just came out swinging.”
Brigl said that the difference came in the middle of the field, and that the Warriors were able to take advantage of the Dukes being in the wrong spots at times.
“I felt like they beat us up pretty good in the middle of the field tonight. Our central midfield kept coming to the outside of the field, and our outside mids weren’t tracking back enough,” Brigl said. “We gave them lots of opportunities and let them expose us, and over time, eventually they’re going to get us when we’re doing that. We just needed to be better at where we were on the field tonight.”
The game opened with Sterling in control for the first 10 minutes, then after about five minutes of back-and-forth play, Dixon took control for the next 10 minutes. The final 15 minutes of the first half was wide open, with the teams trading possession and shots.
But the Warriors put seven of their eight first-half shots on goal, while the Dukes managed to put just one of their eight shots in the entire game on frame. Blackburn kept Dixon even with seven first-half saves.
“Throughout the game we had some other chances, but their keeper played great and made some really great saves at times to keep them in the game,” Cebula said. “First game, not exactly what we want to see, but we’re working toward it, and it was a good result for us to start off the season.”
Despite the loss, Brigl said he also saw some positives – and some things to improve – in the first game of a new year.
“We had a great first half, and it was wide open and back and forth,” Brigl said. “We had a couple of good chances tonight, and we created a little bit. But we’re going to go back and watch the film and see what we need to fix, and make our adjustments.”