Area roundup: Fulton fourth, Newman fifth at Riverdale Invite

Geneseo was the champion at the 10-team Riverdale Brinkmeier Invitational on Friday at Byron Hills, shooting a 294 to defeat the host Rams (303) and St. Bede (315). Fulton took fourth (327), and Newman tied for fifth (353) with Riverdale’s No. 2 team. Erie-Prophetstown placed eighth (400) and West Carroll took 10th (455).
Kyle Wolfe led Newman with an 18-hole round of 77, tying for seventh overall, and Logan Palmer shot an 80. Carson Palmer fired a 92, Garret Wolfe tallied a 104, and Andrew Downs added a 107 for Newman.
Fulton’s Jacob Voss and Landon Meyers tied for 11th, firing a pair of 78s. Reed Owen shot 83, while Dawson Price shot an 88, Chase Dykstra had a 97, and Brady Read added a 99 for the Steamers.
Blake Geuns shot an 83 to lead Erie-Prophetstown, while Bryce VanDeWostine shot a 98, Colin Ashdown had a 108, and Keith Goodson fired a 111. Caden VanHorn chipped in a 117, and Robert Winters added a 141 for the Steamers.
Dillon Hill had a 98 to pace West Carroll, and Thomas Krontz shot a 100. Erik Kice and Alex Hardin posted rounds of 128 and 129.
Geneseo’s Hayden Moore shot a 67 to in medalist honors, while Riverdale’s Blake Sutton shot a 70, and St. Bede’s Jakew Delany and Brendan Pillion both had 71s.
Boys soccer
Oregon Hawk Classic kicks off: The Sterling and Oregon boys soccer teams played their first two games at the Oregon Hawk Classic on Friday at Oregon Park West.
Sterling tied Orion 1-1 in its first game, as Jadon Jones scored the goal off an assist from Luis Moreno. The Golden Warriors then defeated Princeton 8-0 behind Felipe Sandoval’s hat trick, and Angel Rosas had a goal and three assists. Moreno, Cristian Vazquez, Gerardo Marquez and Jose Castro also scored goals, Daniel Bermudez had a pair of assists, and Jones, Castro and Marquez also dished assists.
The host Hawks defeated Richmond-Burton 1-0 in their opener, then downed Riverdale 5-0.
The teams will play again at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Thursday’s late results
Boys golf
Dixon 161, Rockford Lutheran 161: The Crusaders topped the Dukes thanks to a fifth-score tiebreaker in a Big Northern dual at Sinnissippi Golf Course in Rockford.
Mason Weigle led Dixon with a 38, Alex Harrison shot a 40, Steven Kitzman fired a 41, and Ben Oros added a 42 to count toward the team score. Cade Hey added a 48, and Jayce Kastner shot a 49.
Lutheran’s Jake Guse was medalist with a 1-under-par 36.