Boys golf: Dixon downs Rock Falls in home dual

DIXON – After edging Sterling 176-177 in its season opener last Thursday, the Dixon boys golf team put together another solid outing Monday at Timber Creek Golf Course, as it rolled to a 179-205 victory over Big Northern Conference rival Rock Falls.
Alex Harrison was the top Duke once again, matching his season-opening 39 strokes in the nine-hole round. Mason Weigle and Steven Kitzman each shot 46 to tie for second on the team, and Ben Oros finished the day at 48. Jayce Kastner shot 51 and Sage Magnafici shot 56 to round out the Dixon lineup.
“It was pretty good. Shot pretty well again, so I felt pretty good today,” Harrison said. “[The strongest part of my game was] probably putting and short game – worked out pretty good. I had probably a 20-footer on [hole] 4 to save par, so that was a good hole.”
Weigle hopes he can build on his performances from the first few meets of the year.
“I didn’t feel great, but bad days happen. It kind of is what it is,” Weigle said. “I was hitting my irons well, so I at least had that going for me. I had a couple pars I rattled off in the middle of the round.”
On the Rock Falls side, Nick Vickers was the leader, posting a round score of 49; Carter Dillon shot 50 for the second-place team finish, and Conner Porter and Brody VanWeelden both shot 53. Riley Anderson finished the day with a 55, while Cheyenne Hansen shot 63.
“Pretty decent. I could’ve gotten a little bit better, but it was a pretty good round today,” Vickers said. “Strongest part was my drives. I had pretty good drives, and my putting was pretty nice.”
“I could’ve putted better, but that’s about it,” Dillon said. “My drives, definitely [were important for me]. I played a lot before summer, and I guess I shot the best last meet and second this meet, so I guess it’s working.”
The Dixon girls competed unopposed, as the Rockets will not field a girls team this fall. Katie Drew fired a 1-under-par 35 for the Duchesses, and Reese Dambman had a 49. Kiana Olalde and Zoey Williams both shot 68s, with Tya Collins finishing with a 70 and Saida Bajrami adding a 71.