SVM roundup: Sterling boys bowlers finish fifth in Geneseo

The Sterling boys bowling team finished fifth at the 13-team Lee Lohman Invite in Geneseo on Saturday, rolling a team score of 4,794 pins.
Tristan Oelrichs led the Golden Warriors with a 1,076 six-game series and a 222 high game, while Dylan Doss bowled a 1,004 series.
LaSalle-Peru won with a 5,842, while Geneseo 1 rolled a 5.609, Rock Island took third with a 5,588, and Hononegah Gold finished fourth with a 5,042.
LaSalle-Peru ad the top two finishers in Peyton Baker (1,318) and Chance Hank (1,313). Rock Island’s Kadin Witt was third with a 1.291, and he also had the high game for the day with a 277.