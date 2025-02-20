Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Ryken Howard, Rock Falls senior basketball player

Rock Falls’ Ryken Howard looks to pass against Byron this season at Rock Falls High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Name: Ryken Howard

School: Rock Falls

Sport: Basketball

Year: Senior

Why he was selected: He scored 21 points in a Big Northern Conference win over Winnebago and has been one of the team’s top players this season. The Rockets finished second in the BNC standings and are a No. 2 seed this postseason at the Class 2A Bureau Valley Regional.

Howard is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week in an online vote.

When did you first get into basketball and what or who helped you get into it?

Howard: I first got into basketball around 4th grade by playing local rec leagues. My parents definitely helped influenced me by signing me up for camps, travel basketball and other local events.

What do you like about basketball? Has it taught you anything?

Howard: My favorite thing about basketball is connecting and meeting new people. The No. 1 thing basketball has taught me is discipline and determination.

Anything specifically you have worked at improving this year? What things do you attribute your success to?

Howard: I have worked and improved on most with being more aggressive and playing at the rim. The thing I attribute to my success to is just the love and passion for the game.

What can you say about your team’s season to this point? What do you like about this year’s team? What stands out?

Howard: I’m very proud of where we are as a team right now, but also we still haven’t reached the best that we can play at and I think we have a lot to improve on before playoffs. The best thing about this year’s team is our ability to rush the ball up the floor in transition.

Any goals for you this season individually?

Howard: The main goal I have for myself is to continue to get offers to play in college and expand my college selection.

What would the team like to accomplish this year?

Howard: The main goal is to make a run in playoffs this season. But also we have personal goals outside of sports which have to do with becoming better men.

Rock Falls's Ryken Howard runs in the lane to score on a breakaway against Putnam County during the 50th annual Colmone Classic on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024 at Hall High School. (Scott Anderson)

Do you have favorite athlete or sports team?

Howard: My favorite all-time player has to be Michael Jordan just because of his love and passion for the game.

Any other hobbies, activities, or sports you are involved in?

Howard: I only play basketball at the high school but some of my hobbies are golfing, video games, lifting, and hanging out with my friends.

Favorite book or quote?

Howard: “The only limit to your goals is self doubt”

Rock Falls’ Ryken Howard goes up for a block against Byron’s Weston Auker Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at Rock Falls High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Favorite meal after a game?

Howard: My favorite meal after a game for sure has to be Chipotle.

Favorite tv show or movie?

Howard: My favorite movie is “Good Will Hunting”

Favorite artist or genre of music?

Howard: My favorite artist has to be either Daniel Caesar or Frank Ocean

Plans after high school?

Howard: My number one plan for after high school is to play college basketball and further my education to pursue a career.