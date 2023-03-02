Boys basketball: Perimeter shooting, offensive rebounds costly for Rock Falls in sectional semifinal loss to Rockridge

ORION – The Rock Falls Rockets fell behind the Rockridge Rockets in the opening quarter of their Class 2A Orion Sectional semifinal game on Wednesday night. And although they rallied to within four points late in the second quarter, they couldn’t find their groove in the second half – or keep Rockridge off the offensive glass – in a 66-46 season-ending loss.
Senior guard Jase Whiteman hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 of Rockridge’s 28 first-half points as it took control of the game.
Rockridge (26-4) went up 6-0 in the first two minutes with a Landon Bull three-point play and a Whiteman right-wing 3. A Caleb Cunico 3 made it 14-6 Rockridge just past the three-minute mark, before an Aydan Goff mid-range jumper cut it to 14-8 by the end of the first quarter.
“Their pressure kind of made us stumble on both sides, I would say, because it kind of brought us down on defense and offense,” Goff said. “Them playing very aggressive on offense kind of made our defense jittery in a way. They kind of broke us down; they were just playing really hard overall.”
Gavin Sands hit from mid-range with an assist from Ryken Howard 21 seconds into the second quarter to get within 14-10, but Rockridge didn’t blink – and Whiteman answered with four 3s over the last 7:03 of the half.
Whiteman hit deep from the left corner for a 17-10 lead just 36 seconds after Sands’ basket, then hit again from the right wing less than a minute later.
After a Whiteman top-of-the-key 3 made it 25-14 Rockridge with 3:52 to play, Rock Falls (17-18) surged on a 7-0 run. Goff hit a deep 2 to start it off, then Diego Hernandez hit a left-corner 3 and Howard made two free throws, trimming the deficit to 25-21.
But Whiteman stepped back from the left wing with five seconds left and buried his sixth 3 of the game, giving Rockridge a 28-21 lead at halftime.
“Our game plan was just to play defense and see what happens on the offensive end,” Whiteman said. “My teammates got me open, and luckily, I hit some shots today.”
“No. 4 [Whiteman], first of all, he’s a heck of a shooter. That guy knocked down shots with a hand in his face quite a few times. We did leave him open quite a few times as well, but he’s a force on the offensive end,” Rock Falls coach Zach Sandrock said. “Defensively, I thought we were just a step behind and fighting through some screens. They execute their offense really well, and we worked to get around those screens, but a couple times, we go under those screens and they pop out and get an open shot or an open look, or they create for themselves. That’s what they do best.
“Half-court sets, they create and they wait for the best shot available. You have 30 seconds of great defense, and then you make one little mistake and they’ve got a wide-open shot – and with their shooters, they knock them down.”
Whiteman dribbled behind a screen and buried a right-wing 3 to open the third quarter. A Hernandez layup made it a single-digit deficit again, but Bull finished another three-point play off an offensive rebound to put Rockridge up 34-23 with 5:10 left in the third quarter. The double-digit lead held for the rest of the game.
Bull finished another putback for a 47-29 lead with 44 seconds left. After Nehemiah Menendez hit a short jumper in the final seconds, Rock Falls trailed 47-31 entering the fourth quarter.
“I knew they were going to come out [and fight back]. They’re a really well-coached team, and they play hard,” Whiteman said. “We didn’t get it in the paint in the first half at all, so we had to get it in the paint. Landon Bull was a really big part of our offense during the second half.”
“Defense and offense, both sides were not really there. They played really, really well on offense,” Goff said about the second half. “They played really good pressure defense. I think they kind of got under our skin, which made us turn the ball over, and rebounding was a really, really crucial part.”
Bull put back two more misses in the fourth quarter, bringing his game total of putbacks to five; 18 of his 21 points were scored in the second half. Of those 21 points, 12 were scored on second-chance opportunities (including two and-1 putbacks).
“I think we lacked a little bit of physicality. There were some major second-chance points that they had in the second half which widened that lead,” Sandrock said. “They missed some shots, we just didn’t execute on the boards. Offensively, I thought our guys were a little stagnant. They weren’t creating for themselves or creating for others. It all goes down to Rockridge is a heck of a good team.”
Goff led the Rockets with 20 points and one steal, Sands had six points, four rebounds and four steals, Hernandez chipped in five points, and Chevy Bates added three points and three rebounds. Devin Tanton pulled down five rebounds off the bench.
“I think it’s amazing how we come in as underdogs and nobody expects us to win. We played a really hard schedule throughout the year,” Goff said. “People doubt us, and I thought we had something to prove this year, and I think we proved it by winning a regional title.”
“Throughout the year, we had some really tough games. We had some bad beats, we had some close games, and then we had some games where we played phenomenal,” Sandrock said. “We knew what we could do and where we could be, and I think we proved that with a regional title. And the boys started believing in themselves and started learning how to win at the right time. And that’s what we’re looking for, is trying to peak at the right time.”
Whiteman finished with 25 points and seven made 3s, along with three assists, two steals and a block. Bull added 21 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and one steal for Rockridge, which will play Princeton for the sectional title on Friday.