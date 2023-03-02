Boys basketball: Fulton to face Scales Mound in sectional championship

The No. 2 seed Fulton Steamers beat the No. 1 seed Pecatonica Indians 62-51 on Tuesday night to advance to the Class 1A Eastland Sectional final.
On Friday night, the Steamers retake the court at Eastland High School to face Scales Mound, the other No. 1 seed in the bracket, as it comes off a 60-57 win over No. 2 seed South Beloit on Wednesday night.
In Tuesday’s game, the Steamers played terrific defense, limiting the Indians to two 3-pointers and holding them 20 points under their season average of 71.7 points per game entering the sectional semifinal.
On Friday, they’ll need to bring a similar tenacity on defense for Scales, while also keeping the offense rolling.
“What we really need to do is just come out and execute like we did tonight,” Fulton coach RJ Coffey said after Tuesday’s win over Pecatonica. “I thought our guys were phenomenal on both ends. Everything we asked them to do, they did it; they did it the right way. Defensively, we did a nice job of limiting their dribble penetration and kicking to shooters, which they love to do. I think we held them to only two 3s, which, that’s a hard task. And then offensively, we really moved the ball well, we got it inside and we had a lot of guys step up and make shots. I’m just proud of our guys.
“I thought they executed flawlessly, and really, they locked in the whole game.”
Junior Baylen Damhoff and senior Ethan Price know they’ll likely need another strong defensive effort to keep their season alive and win the sectional title.
While the Hornets lack the offensive firepower of the Indians, they can still put up points, and their defense, which has held opposing teams under 40 points 15 times this year, might be even better.
On Jan. 16, Scales beat Pecatonica 61-54.
“Basically succeed in our game plan, which we don’t really know yet,” Damhoff said Tuesday about the keys to winning Friday. “But just play hard defense, knock shots down and play as a team is basically all we have to do.”
“Great defense, getting rebounds [will be key for us],” Price added. “Coach Coffey says defense and rebounds win postseason games. Baylen and me playing strong and big games out of Trevor [Tiesman] and our other guys will really keep it going.”
Although it played well on both ends Tuesday, Fulton will seek improvement in one key area: free-throw shooting.
The Steamers were 3 for 12 from the free-throw line against Pecatonica.
In a sectional championship game, against a top-seeded opponent, free throws could be the difference between winning and losing.
“We gotta shoot, make our free throws. We were pretty bad on free throws tonight,” Tiesman said after Tuesday’s win. “Free throws win games. Defense wins games. And we have to break the press, stuff like that.”