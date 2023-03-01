Boys basketball: Fulton jumps ahead early, limits Pecatonica 3s to win sectional semifinal

LANARK – The Fulton Steamers came out in attack mode Tuesday night against the Pecatonica Indians.
After building an eight-point first-quarter lead, they stayed in front the rest of the way, winning the Class 1A Eastland Sectional semifinal 62-51.
With a Baylen Damhoff 3 just over two minutes into the game, Fulton (26-9) took a 5-2 lead – and never let it go.
[ Photos from Fulton vs. Pecatonica boys basketball 1A sectional semifinal ]
With 2:15 to play in the first quarter, Damhoff drove baseline, took a pass and threw down a dunk. Ethan Price finished a tough layup through contact with 11 seconds left, and the Steamers took an 18-10 lead after one period.
Throughout the game, the Indians were limited to two made 3-pointers.
“Keeping them out of the paint, and then stopping them from kicking to the 3-pointers is what they do best. I think we really limited that in the first half, and in the second half, too,” Price said. “Every game that they’ve been beat in, that’s what’s kept them from scoring a lot of points, because they’re a high-scoring team. They can shoot the ball really well.”
In the second quarter, the Steamers stayed hot – up until the final minute.
A Payton Curley layup made it 30-19 Fulton with 1:39 before halftime, but Pecatonica surged with a 6-0 run in the final minute, drawing within 30-25 at the half.
Korbin Gann posted up for a layup to start the run, and Jaxon Diedrich finished it, hitting a layup off a pump-fake with four seconds left.
“I pulled my teammates aside and told them that we’re still in this game. We just need to work hard and give it our all,” Damhoff said. “Because if this wasn’t our game, it was our last game together.”
“We went in the locker room, Coach just said, ‘Keep doing your thing out there. Stay confident. Get to the rack,’ ” Fulton guard Trevor Tiesman said. “ ‘And just keep scoring. Get it inside, give it to our big guy. Play good defense and get boards, too.’ "
Just 50 seconds into the third quarter, Cooper Hoffman made a layup, drawing the Indians within three points. But over the next 40 seconds, Dom Kramer and Tiesman each hit a 3, stretching the Fulton lead to 36-27. For the rest of the game, the Steamers led by five or more points.
A Diedrich post layup trimmed Pecatonica’s deficit to 42-37 at the end of the third quarter.
With 4:45 to go in the fourth, Fulton took a 54-41 lead, getting back-to-back 3s from Price and Damhoff.
With just under two minutes left, Price threw a long pass to Kramer for a layup, pushing the lead to back to double digits at 60-49.
Damhoff tallied 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks, while Price added 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal for the Steamers. Tiesman had 15 points, four rebounds and three assists, Curley totaled four points, four assists and two rebounds, and Kramer chipped in five points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Korbin Gann paced Pecatonica with 13 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal, while Hoffman added 14 points, two rebounds and one steal.
“I thought Fulton did a terrific job defensively. Obviously, held us low under our average offensively,” Pecatonica coach Bobby Heisler said. “They really limited some of the things we were able to do from long distance at the 3-point line, so credit to them and their coaching staff. And best of luck to them moving forward.”