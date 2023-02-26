Boys basketball: Newman falls short in regional final, ends season against Scales Mound for second year in a row

STOCKTON – The Newman Comets led the Scales Mound Hornets late in the fourth quarter of their Class 1A Stockton Regional final on Saturday night.
After Gabe Padilla hit a 3 from the left wing with 1:57 remaining in the game, the Comets (24-10) had a four-point lead. But the Hornets turned up their defense for the last few possessions, and with a clutch 3, a layup and two free throws from junior guard Thomas Hereau, they finished off a 57-53 win to claim the regional title.
[ Photos from Newman vs. Scales Mound boys basketball regional final ]
Hereau got to the hoop with 1:16 left, cutting the Scales deficit to 52-50. Four seconds later, Newman was dealt a big blow, as senior point guard Nolan Britt fouled out.
Just eight seconds after that, Hereau swished the go-ahead 3 from the right wing, prompting a Comets’ timeout and an explosion of cheers from the Scales side of the gym.
“I knew I wanted myself shooting that. When I shot it, I knew it had a chance to go in,” Hereau said. “And from there, I knew we could stick with it – there was not much time left – and we did.”
With 36 seconds left, Max Wienen assisted on a Seth Birkett layup for a 55-52 lead. Padilla hit the second of two free throws with 6.3 seconds left, but Hereau hit two free throws a second later after he was intentionally fouled, sealing the win for the Hornets.
“I think all season we played through three quarters, and tonight was just like that,” Newman forward Lucas Simpson said. “We haven’t played a full four quarters, so then we just got tired and weren’t ready to keep them going.”
“We just didn’t get another good shot off. We got sped up,” Britt said about the last two minutes of the game. “They changed defense, we couldn’t figure out what to run, and we were still playing hard, but we just gave one of their best players some open shots, and we can’t have that.”
Scales got the edge after a back-and-forth first quarter, taking a 12-11 lead on a Birkett layup with 1:08 to play. But the second quarter favored Newman.
Isaiah Williams ignited a 7-0 Comets’ run, banking in a right-wing 3 for an 18-15 lead with 5:18 before the half. Simpson followed with two fast-break buckets over the next two minutes, one off an Ayden Batten steal and assist, and another off a Britt steal and assist.
A Hereau 3 pulled the Hornets within 24-22 just under the two minute-mark, but a Simpson layup stretched the margin to 26-22 before the half.
“We were really just playing hard and slowing down on offense. Going from playing hard on defense, playing fast, and being able to slow down on offense is really a game-changer for us,” Britt said. “It’s kind of what we started doing [Friday in the semifinal] against Lena-Winslow – slowing down on offense – and that was helpful to get good shots in the second quarter.”
Britt hit a 3 to open the third quarter, but Scales responded with a 15-6 run to take a two-point lead into the fourth.
Hereau scored 10 points in the third quarter to lead the 15-point surge. First, he knocked down two free throws, then converted a layup, and hit 3s from each corner for a 34-33 lead with just under two minutes left. After a Batten layup briefly restored the Newman lead, Birkett hit a left-corner 3, putting Scales ahead 37-35 at the end of the third quarter.
“Once we started getting past the top guy in the 1-3-1 [Simpson], we knew we could open it up from there,” Hereau said about the third-quarter surge. “And that’s when you get the kick-outs, the open shots – or when we started getting the steals, we got the fast breaks and turned into some layups.”
Simpson led the Comets with 22 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists, while Britt added 11 points, three assists, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Batten tallied eight points, four assists and three steals, and Padilla scored seven points.
“We had a great season, 24-10, that’s a really good year,” Newman coach Ray Sharp said. “We got second place a lot this year. We just couldn’t quite get over the hump. We got second place at the Oregon [Thanksgiving] Tournament, second place at the Warkins Tournament, second in conference, second in the regional, we just couldn’t quite get over that hump to win a championship, and I’ll take the blame for that. With 1:20 left, we had the ball, I probably should’ve called timeout. Only had two left, I didn’t want to burn one there, I thought we’d get in the fourth quarter and take some clock off, but that’s not how it went.
“They made the plays that they had to, and you have to give them a lot of credit. They’re very well-coached. They develop their players well. Even though they had lost two players to fouling out, the guys that came in got it done for them.”
Hereau hit six 3s and scored 26 points to go with four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Birkett totaled 12 points, six rebounds and two assists, and Charlie Wiegel had eight points, two rebounds and three steals for Scales Mound, which advances to play South Beloit in the 1A Eastland Sectional semifinals on Wednesday.