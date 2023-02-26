Boys basketball: Fulton rallies past East Dubuque to win 1A regional title at home

After trailing for much of the game, the Fulton boys basketball team came back to win the Class 1A Fulton Regional title on its home floor Saturday night, defeating East Dubuque 48-42.
It’s the Steamers’ second regional title in four years, and they will move on to the 1A Eastland Sectional semifinals against Pecatonica on Tuesday night.
Fulton (25-9) outscored the Warriors 23-9 over the final eight minutes to rally for the victory. The Steamers trailed 10-4 after the first quarter, 17-13 at halftime, and 33-25 through the third period.
Baylen Damhoff scored 23 of his game-high 28 points in the second half for Fulton, including 13 in the fourth quarter. Ethan Price added 13 points for the Steamers, who shot 15 for 18 from the free-throw line in the final period.
Aidan Colin hit five 3-pointers and led East Dubuque with 19 points; he scored 16 points in the second half. Carter Widmeier added nine points for the Warriors.
2A West Carroll Regional
Riverdale 50, Erie-Prophetstown 47: In a seesaw game that came down to the final seconds, the Rams finally stopped the Panthers’ regional run, holding off a late E-P rally to win the regional title game in Mt. Carroll.
Erie-Prophetstown trailed 30-22 at halftime after being outscored 12-4 in the second quarter, but bounced back within 42-37 heading into the fourth on baskets by Caleb Naftzger and Michael Collins, then pulled even closer over the final eight minutes.
The Panthers got within 47-44 with two minutes to go on a Collins bucket, then Colin Ashdown nailed a 3 with just under a minute to play to cut the deficit to 48-47. But Riverdale forced a turnover with 24 seconds to play, and made a layup with seven seconds remaining to take a three-point lead. E-P’s final tying shot attempt was off-target.
Naftzger continued his recent hot streak with 18 points to pace the Panthers, scoring 10 of the team’s 18 points in the first period. Collins added 11 points for E-P, which shot just 8 for 19 at the free-throw line. Noah Wiseley scored seven points, Jack Minssen had six, and Connor Keegan chipped in five.
Jake Willems poured in 26 points for Riverdale, which advances to the 2A Orion Sectional semifinals Tuesday night against Princeton. Brody Clark and Ethan Kiddoo added nine points each.