Boys basketball: Newman starts fast, finishes strong in regional semifinal win over Lena-Winslow

STOCKTON – The Newman Comets raced to a 10-point first-quarter lead Friday night in their Class 1A regional semifinal game against Lena-Winslow in Stockton. After going cold in the third quarter, they heated up in the fourth, finishing a 50-38 win to advance to Saturday’s regional championship.
Junior forward Lucas Simpson scored Newman’s first 10 points – with 12 total in the first quarter – to help build a 15-5 lead.
Simpson ran the fast break three times in the first four minutes, going coast-to-coast off his own steal in the first 28 seconds, then finishing at the other end after a Nolan Britt defensive rebound and pass, and again after an Ayden Batten steal and pass.
Batten drained a right-wing 3 and Simpson converted three more layups in the half-court to build the 10-point advantage after the first quarter.
“From the locker room, we just came out with momentum. From warm-ups, we were ready to go,” Batten said. “We have four seniors in the starting lineup, and we just want to win and keep on going.”
The Comets (24-9) kept their foot on the gas in the second quarter, widening the lead to 26-11 after Simpson put back his own miss, assisted on a Kenny Boesen layup, and buried a top-of-the-key 3 with 3:15 remaining.
A Rowen Shulz putback and pair of free throws around a Gage Dunker putback drew the Panthers within 28-17 at the half, but Simpson’s 20 first-half points put the Comets firmly in the driver’s seat.
“It was huge,” Batten said of Simpson’s hot start. “He’s the guy that got our energy up in the start of the game, and if he doesn’t go on that run, it would be a whole different game.”
The Comets were held scoreless for the first 4:51 of the third quarter, and managed only five points in the period. With a halftime adjustment to their defensive strategy, the Panthers made progress in their comeback attempt.
“We went to a triangle-and-2, just because our man-to-man wasn’t very good in the first half. Our kids executed it, we just didn’t score,” Lena-Winslow coach Kyle Benson said. “I think we held them without scoring for five minutes, but we only scored two points.”
Batten ended the scoring drought with a right-wing 3, before Schulz and Owen Gilbertson hit 3s to make it a 31-25 game with just over two minutes left.
With six seconds left in the third, Schulz threaded a pass to Jake Zeal for a layup, moving the margin back to six points at 33-27.
“I think we were just trying to run off the clock too much,” Simpson said of the third-quarter lull. “They started D’ing up, and they got in our passing lanes, and flustered us and got open fast breaks and 3-pointers.”
Schulz threaded another pass to Zeal for a layup on a back-door cut to open the fourth quarter, and suddenly, Lena-Winslow’s deficit was 33-29.
But the Comets quickly recovered. Boesen put back a Gabe Padilla miss to stretch it to 35-29 with 5:23 to play, then Simpson finished a layup off a Britt inbounds pass less than 30 seconds later. A left-wing 3 by Padilla made it 40-29 Comets with just under four-and-a-half minutes remaining.
With a minute left, Simpson dished to George Jungerman for a layup and a 47-34 lead, then Isaiah Williams hit the first of two free throws, and Britt hit two more at the line to cap the 12-point win.
“Our defensive intensity came up,” Simpson said of the fourth-quarter surge. “We got in their passing lanes; I think I had a couple steals, got a couple assists, got George underneath the basket for another 2 to help us go up again.”
Simpson finished with 24 points, six rebounds, eight steals, two assists and a block, and Jungerman tallied eight points, two rebounds and two steals. Batten had six points, four assists, two steals and a block, and Britt chipped in four points, seven assists and a steal for the Comets.
Schulz paced the Panthers with 11 points, two assists and two rebounds, Dunker had seven points, 10 rebounds, a steal and a block, and Zeal added six points and three steals.
“Their guys made plays [to pull away in the fourth quarter]. You’ve gotta give them credit,” Benson said. “Ray [Sharp]’s a damn good coach. You’ve just gotta give Newman credit.”