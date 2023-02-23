Boys basketball: Sterling starts hot, rolls past Morris to start postseason

DIXON – Even after a week off, there was no rust visible for the Sterling Golden Warriors on Wednesday night.
The Warriors came out ready to roll in their Class 3A Dixon Regional semifinal against Morris, scoring with ease and making things difficult in the defensive end on their way to an 88-60 victory.
“We were excited to get out there. At practice, we were running hard the last few days,” sophomore guard Kaedon Phillips said. “Coach V [Ryan Vasquez] told us that it’s 0-0 now, we start fresh in the regional. So whatever happens, we just had to keep pushing, and keep pushing hard.”
[ Photos from Sterling vs. Morris boys basketball ]
Sterling (23-8) couldn’t miss early on. If the Warriors weren’t knocking down a 3-pointer, they were driving to the basket for a layup or zipping the ball to an open cutter with precision passing. Sterling led 30-17 after the first quarter, and took a 61-36 lead into halftime.
Four Warriors – JP Schilling, Andre Klaver, Lucas Austin and Phillips – scored in double-figure by the break, and each of them hit at least one 3-pointer.
“It keeps the defense guessing, so they never know what you’re going to do, and it’s easy to get buckets if they don’t know who or where to guard,” said Austin, who had 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. “When we get open shots from 3, it allows us to pump-fake and drive, basically just pick apart the defense and do whatever we want offensively. It really helps if we’re making a bunch of 3s, too, because that opens everything up.”
When Sterling wasn’t running its half-court offense smoothly to find open looks, it was nabbing steals and turning them into layups on the other end. The Warriors scored 16 points off of 17 Morris turnovers, and those conversions put Sterling in control early.
“That’s what we really focused on. We certainly worked hard on defense, and getting turnovers and getting out and running, that was all great,” said Schilling, who finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. “But there were just a couple of rotations that we were late on, and we can do better with that.”
Morris (11-22) recovered from its early shell-shock. After Klaver nailed a 3 and Kyle Billings went coast-to-coast for a layup off a steal to make it 18-7 Sterling with 3:15 left in the first quarter, Morris rallied back within 20-17. A four-point play by Brett Bounds after he was fouled shooting a 3 in the left corner sparked the run, then Jonah Williams scored inside before Bounds and Jack Wheeler added baskets off assists by Gage Phillips.
“We made a little run and got within three there at 20-17. I think we can score the basketball, but we just struggled to top them tonight. Give them credit, that’s a very good basketball team,” Morris coach Joe Blumberg said. “They double-teamed our first action across the half-court line and took us out of a lot of what we were trying to run, and that’s their athleticism and them flying around on the floor.”
Austin’s pump-fake turned into a pull-up jumper from 12 feet, then Klaver got back-to-back runout layups in the final minute of the first quarter before he drove to the hoop and kicked it out to Schilling for a 3 to open the second period and stretch the lead back to 33-17.
“They’re a very elite team, and they really know how to speed the game up and get you moving. They tired us out, for sure,” said Gage Phillips, who led Morris with 16 points, two assists and two blocks to go with three rebounds. “It all starts out with defense. We could’ve slowed things down more. We got beat on the boards, so we should’ve rebounded better. Really all-around, we should have taken better shots, found each other on back open cuts.”
Leading 42-25 after fast-break layups by Kaedon Phillips and Schilling and a 3 from Klaver, Austin hit back-to-back open 3s to ignite a 19-11 run to close the first half. Klaver and Schilling took turns driving for layups, then Klaver, Austin, Schilling and Phillips finished off the half with layups for a 61-36 lead.
“Regionals is a different animal. You start out 0-0, and I feel like getting out to a big start allowed us to be comfortable and run our stuff, not get sped up or nervous at all, because we had that lead,” said Klaver, who had game highs of 21 points and five assists.
Sterling assisted on 13 of its 23 first-half field goals, and had 19 assists on 32 made baskets through the first three quarters. The Warriors also finished with 14 steals, rarely giving Morris’ ball-handlers any room to maneuver, and added nine second-chance points off a 31-22 rebounding advantage.
“Defense leads to offense. If we get a lot of steals, that contributes a lot of points, and we did a lot of that tonight,” said Kaedon Phillips, who had 14 points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists. “Coach told us to just keep pushing, keep pressuring, and they won’t get enough buckets to keep up with us.”
Both teams pulled their starters midway through the third quarter, and Morris coach Joe Blumberg reinserted his to start the fourth quarter before subbing them out one at a time early in the fourth.
Wheeler and Williams each scored 11 points for Morris, with Williams grabbing five rebounds and Wheeler adding four boards. Bounds chipped in nine points.