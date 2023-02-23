Boys basketball: Dixon rallies late, but falls to Ottawa in regional semifinal

DIXON – The Ottawa Pirates seized momentum against the Dixon Dukes in the second quarter of Wednesday night’s Class 3A Dixon Regional semifinal game at Lancaster Gym. With clutch baskets and huge stops in the final minutes, they fended off a late rally, winning 61-52 to reach Friday’s regional final.
After a back-and-forth first quarter, Huston Hart hit a buzzer-beating layup, putting Ottawa up 10-8.
In the second quarter, the Pirates (14-13) went on a 15-9 run, fueled by 10 points from Levi Sheehan.
Sheehan went coast-to-coast for a layup off his own rebound with 4:40 to play, then pulled up for a 3 from the top of the key just 42 seconds later. At the buzzer, he hit a spinning mid-range jumper off the dribble for a 25-17 Ottawa lead.
“We talked about it before the game: ‘We gotta deal with adversity.’ It was really loud here,” said Sheehan. “We got some runs, got in foul trouble a little bit early, but we moved the ball and got some shots up and made them.”
“They hit some tough shots. I thought we missed a couple defensive rotations, but overall, I thought we were doing some OK things – we held them to a low amount of points,” Dixon coach Chris Harmann said about the first half. “We just didn’t execute very well on offense. We missed some shots.”
In the third quarter, Dixon (19-13) drew within 29-25 in the first two minutes after an Austin Hicks left-wing 3 and a Cullen Shaner right-corner 3, but the Pirates quickly recovered.
Payton Knoll buried a left-wing 3 off a Sheehan baseline drive-and-kick, then Aiden Mucci got a layup to fall before Cooper Knoll hit a post layup and Sheehan hit a floater for a 41-27 lead with about 1:20 remaining.
A Jaxson Gaither free throw trimmed Dixon’s deficit to 43-33 just ahead of the fourth quarter.
With 4:35 to play, Darius Harrington sank a 3 from the right wing, pulling the Dukes to within 49-45. Over the next minute, Dixon’s Bryce Feit made a layup and Wyatt Wetzell hit two free throws to draw within 51-49.
“Just hold onto the ball. They were playing really hard at the end, coming back,” Sheehan said when asked what was going through his mind in the final minutes. “Just take care of the ball and give it to the shooters, because I think [Dixon was] in foul trouble.”
Hart buried a right-wing 3 just under the three-minute mark for a 54-49 Ottawa lead, and from there the Pirates just needed stops.
Hart got to the hoop just before the two-minute mark, then Cooper Knoll buried a mid-range jumper, extending the lead to 58-50 with 1:37 remaining.
“They were playing downhill in the fourth quarter, and they made some shots, and the big thing for us is, can we find a way to get a few defensive rebounds?” Ottawa coach Mark Cooper said. “Because we didn’t get a few rebounds on free-throw chuck-outs and a couple others, and that led to baskets for them.
“We were scoring enough on the other end if we could get stops, and we got a few stops, and that ended up maybe being the difference in the game.”
Harrington led the Dukes with 19 points and eight rebounds, Wetzell totaled 11 points, three rebounds and two steals, and Hicks added eight points, six assists and two steals. Shaner chipped in seven points, and Feit tallied six points, three rebounds and two steals.
“I thought we played pretty well this season, I think we all played as a team pretty well, and I was hoping to maybe win this game and get out of regionals, but it is what it is,” Harrington said. “We fought our hardest at the end, and that’s all that matters.”
“That’s been our guys all year, and that’s what I’m going to miss about this bunch, is they never give up,” Harmann said. “They went after it every single game and they played till the very end. That gives you chances when you do that.
“I told our guys before the game, and even earlier this week, ‘No matter what happens the rest of the way, you can’t take away from what you guys have accomplished this year.’ They put together a really good regular season. Everyone looks at the postseason right at the end, and there’s a bunch of good teams right away, so it’s one of those things that I’m happy with how the year went and the kids will look back at it and get past tonight.”
Sheehan led the Pirates with 19 points, nine assists, five rebounds and a steal, while Payton Knoll added 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Cooper Knoll recorded 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, and Hart added nine points, two assists and two rebounds.
“At this time of the year, it’s more about finding a way to advance,” Cooper said. “You’ve played as many games as teams have played, you kind of are who you are, and it just gives us an opportunity to practice another day and get ready for Friday night.”
Ottawa and Sterling – longtime foes in the NCIC and NIB-12 conferences – are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Friday for the regional title.