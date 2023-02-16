Boys basketball: Dixon starts hot, rolls past Oregon on the road

OREGON – A hot start will go a long way in a basketball game, especially on an opponent’s home court.
Dixon used runs at the end of the first two quarters Wednesday night to build a big lead in Oregon, then kept the momentum going after halftime in a 75-47 Big Northern Conference victory at the Blackhawk Center in a make-up game that was originally snowed out Jan. 28.
“It was good to get that lead right away. We knew we had to come out strong,” Dixon junior guard Austin Hicks said. “Oregon’s a good team, they’re on their home floor, and we knew we had to come out and shoot the ball well, score a lot of points. And that’s what we did tonight, and we got the win.”
Hicks was a key cog in that fast start, hitting two 3-pointers in a 13-2 first-quarter run, and adding another as part of a 9-0 run to close the first half.
Darius Harrington accounted for six points in the two surges, and Wyatt Wetzell scored five points. Hicks’ second 3 made it 15-4 with 3:06 left in the first quarter, and Weztell and Harrington followed Hicks’ third 3 with baskets inside for a 29-13 lead at halftime.
“Honestly, I wasn’t too focused on the score. I was just focused on defense and staying locked into the game,” Harrington said. “We made the extra pass, found the open guys, and we were just hitting tonight. We shot 3s pretty well tonight, and moved the ball pretty well.”
Mason Weigle scored off a Harrington offensive rebound early in the third quarter, then Hicks was fouled shooting a 3 and hit all three free throws. Wetzell followed with a 3 of his own, then found Hicks open with a skip pass for another 3 and a 41-19 lead less than three minutes into the second half.
Back-to-back baskets by Harrington on a baseline drive and an inbounds play made it 45-25 with three minutes left in the third, then Matt Warkins hit Jath St. Pier on a pretty back-door cut before Warkins scored in the paint on back-to-back possessions – the second a putback of his own miss – for a 51-28 lead with 1:03 left in the quarter.
After a Hicks putback and a Harrington basket inside off a St. Pier feed made it 55-32 with 6:34 left to play, Dixon (19-12, 6-3) emptied the bench. Everybody got in on the action for the Dukes, as 10 of the 11 players scored and all 11 recorded a basket, a rebound, or an assist.
“It’s very key for us to spread the ball around and have guys hit shots,” Wetzell said. “We’re a team that we go off of our energy, feed off of each other, so when everyone’s hitting shots, it’s a great feeling and we just keep it going and it carries us throughout the game.”
The ball movement and open shots certainly helped carry Dixon through, but so did the work on the glass. The Dukes outrebounded Oregon 40-25, and scored 13 second-chance points on 16 offensive boards.
“They had big bodies, and our goal coming into the game was we had to limit O-boards and limit the 3s,” Oregon coach Jarrett Reynolds said. “We did an all-right job in the second and third quarter limiting the 3s – didn’t do too good in the first quarter – but the O-boards are just what killed us. And when you’re playing a 1-3-1, that’s going to be the toughest thing on the back side.
“And the other difference was they made their layups, and we just missed ours, especially early on when they were building the lead.”
The Hawks (9-22, 0-9 BNC) got scoring early on from Evan James, and Jordan Croegaert and Jameson Caposey took turns driving to the basket throughout the game. Noah Johnson hit a 3 in the first quarter, and was fouled twice shooting 3s later in the game; he made five of those six free throws.
But the Dukes’ defense fed off their offense, as they forced 19 turnovers and held Oregon scoreless for two stretches of at least three minutes each in the first half. Even after they built the lead, they continued to pressure the ball and stay in front of cutters and ball-handlers around screens.
“Once we kept scoring, we knew we had to pick it up on defense, because they’re known for making runs,” Hicks said. “We knew we couldn’t let them back in the game, so we just continued to play hard on both offense and defense.”
“We just tried to speed them up as much as possible, and not give them open looks,” Wetzell added. “We just wanted to be very physical, that was a big part of it.”
Despite the loss, Reynolds was pleased with his team’s effort on both ends of the court, as well as the execution in certain spots. Offensively, he liked the movement of his players off the ball, and on defense, he liked the hustle he saw from everybody on the court in every rotation.
“Our guys were actually trying to do things that we’ve been preaching all year – finally, it took until the last game of the season – but when we started driving, we started getting a cutter, and I thought, ‘Thank the Lord!’” Reynolds said with a smile. “And on defense, there’s a couple guys that are always going to cause havoc. Now, do they try to do the poke-around a little to much? Yeah, and that gets us in trouble. And we get a little heated sometimes and we get stupid fouls, but that’s just any kid.
“Our guys, they always play for heart, and that’s something I never question from them. They always come out and play hard for me, and that’s something I respect.”
Hicks hit four 3s and had a game-high 23 points to go with five rebounds, and Harrington had a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Wetzell stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals, and Warkins finished with eight points, eight rebounds and two assists for the Dukes.
Croegaert led the Hawks with 11 points and two steals, and also had three rebounds and two assists. Johnson and James both scored eight points, and Caposey scored seven points and led the way with four rebounds and three assists.