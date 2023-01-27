Boys basketball: Middle-quarter runs propel Dixon past Winnebago

DIXON – The Dixon Dukes got off to a sluggish shooting start Thursday night against the Winnebago Indians, and although they never found a consistent shooting stroke, they did just enough offensively to grind out a 41-35 Big Northern Conference win at Lancaster Gym.
The Dukes (16-8, 3-1 BNC) trailed the Indians 11-6 after the first quarter, but with a 12-point second quarter and improved defense, they rallied to an 18-18 halftime tie.
“I think we just started knocking down shots. We weren’t hitting too many in the first quarter,” Dixon sophomore forward Darius Harrington said. “We kind of regrouped, talked about it, took closer shots, and we were knocking down the easier shots, basically.”
[ Photos from Dixon vs. Winnebago boys basketball ]
Down 13-6 early in the second quarter, Harrington hit a deep 2 just inside the right wing, sparking a 12-5 Dixon run over the remaining 6:40. Austin Hicks buried a left-wing 3 to pull within 17-15 with 1:22 to go, then Grant Boss jumped a passing lane near midcourt and scored on the fast break to get within 18-17 in the final minute. Harrington made the second of two free throws with 1.4 seconds left, tying the game at 18.
“We just knew we had to make shots, push the ball up the floor, play good D, and then try and come back,” Hicks said of the second quarter. “And we did.”
Riding that wave of momentum into the third quarter, the Dukes scored nine straight points in the first 3:22.
Wyatt Wetzell started the run with a left-wing 3 at the 6:53 mark, Bryce Feit grabbed an offensive rebound and kicked it out to Harrington for a mid-range jumper about 40 seconds later, Hicks hit a pair of free throws with 5:30 to go, then Cullen Shaner sank a floater off a Harrington dish for a 27-18 lead with 4:38 remaining.
“We needed that [9-0 run]. We talked about it in the locker room,” Harrington said. “We just said, ‘We need to get out and run, and play better defense.’ Once we switched to zone, we kind of settled down a little bit; they didn’t knock as many shots down. So I thought that’s what pushed us to make that run, is that we played such good defense.”
Added Hicks: “We had a good end to the second quarter, so we knew we had to keep it up and transfer it to the third quarter.”
A Ray Maurchie and-1 followed by a Will Speltz short-range pull-up drew Winnebago (13-10, 2-2 BNC) within 29-25 with 1:32 remaining, but Boss nailed a left-wing 3 off a Hicks ball swing 30 seconds later, and Dixon took a 32-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We thought everything was pretty equal until the third quarter. They came out with more intensity, and they got a 9-0 run, I believe it was, and that was the game,” Winnebago coach Joe Murphy said. “Once you get behind, they make free throws, you’re done. You can’t catch them. I thought that one little period there was the difference in the game.”
After the Indians drew within five points in the first 27 seconds, Boss grabbed a long rebound and put back his own miss for a 34-27 lead as 6:06 remained in the fourth quarter. Maurchie buried a right-wing 3 to get within 34-30 just 46 seconds later, but Dixon scored the next three points, and maintained a lead of five or more points over the last five minutes.
With 30.3 seconds left, Hicks stepped to the line and hit two free throws for a 40-33 lead. On the ensuing possession, an errant Winnebago pass sailed out of bounds, sealing the win for Dixon.
The Indians started the game on a 9-2 run in the first 4:28. With 1:13 to go, Myles Smith got a strip-steal and went coast-to-coast for an 11-6 Winnebago lead. After tying the game in the second quarter, and taking the lead in the third, the Dukes protected their lead with a 9-10 closing run.
Harrington finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, two assists and one steal, and Hicks tallied 11 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Boss had seven points, one rebound and one steal, while Wetzell added four points, four rebounds, two steals and one block for the Dukes.
Maurchie led the Indians with 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Smith totaled seven points, three rebounds and one steal. Jaden Horton chipped in seven points and four rebounds, and Speltz added six points, two rebounds and three steals for Winnebago.