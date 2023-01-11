Boys basketball: Hustle plays, tough defense lift Dixon past North Boone

DIXON – The Dixon Dukes didn’t shoot the ball especially well Tuesday night against the North Boone Vikings, but by hitting the boards hard, hustling for loose balls, and playing tenacious defense all game long, they prevailed 44-32 in their Big Northern Conference game at Lancaster Gym.
The Dukes (13-6, 2-0 BNC) took a five-point lead in the first 2:41, going up 5-3 on a Bryce Feit and-1 off a Jath St. Pier post feed from the right wing, then 8-3 on a St. Pier right-wing 3 assisted by Feit.
The Vikings (10-8, 0-3 BNC) rallied with a 10-4 run over the next five minutes, taking a 13-12 lead out of the first quarter on a Quinn Danner buzzer-beater 3 from the right corner. But the Dukes controlled the game the rest of the way.
“Coach kind of yelled at us. We had to step it up a little bit. We were definitely sluggish,” St. Pier said about the first quarter. “We just couldn’t have them hanging around that long.”
Just 23 seconds into the second quarter, Mason Weigle pump-faked a 3, then attacked the basket for a 14-13 Dixon lead. That ignited a 7-0 run, and the Dukes never trailed again.
North Boone’s Adrien Raabe converted an and-1 with 4:37 left to pull within 19-16, then Chris Doetch hit a spinning jumper in the post to make it a one-point game for the Vikings just over a minute later, but the Dukes quickly found answers.
St. Pier sank a left-corner 3 off a Darius Harrington drive-and-kick to go ahead 24-20 with 1:29 remaining, then Harrington hit the second of two free throws to make it 25-20 Dukes just before halftime.
“We kind of just got the ball to the middle, and we were finding the open guys,” Harrington said of how Dixon picked things up in the second quarter. “We didn’t shoot the ball the best, but I think we did a better job of getting to the hole and finishing strong down low. And I think we shot more free throws in the second half.”
Although they didn’t shoot very efficiently, the Dukes scored a number of second-chance points, capitalizing on six offensive rebounds in each half.
“I thought [the offensive rebounds] kind of got our bench fired up, and on the floor, I thought Mason did really well on getting the rebound and being strong with it,” Harrington said. “He definitely played a part in us winning tonight.”
Just 40 seconds into the third quarter, Harrington grabbed back-to-back offensive boards and put back his own miss for a 27-20 lead. In the final minute, Weigle got an offensive rebound off a Matt Warkins missed free throw, drew the foul, then made the first of two free throws for an eight-point lead. With nine seconds to go, St. Pier buried a deep right-wing 3, pushing the margin to 35-24 heading into the fourth.
“It was pretty good to build our momentum,” Harrington said of St. Pier’s late 3. “He was shooting lights out all night, and that kind of sparked the rest of us to pick it up.”
Harrington hit a jump hook for a 37-25 lead with 6:25 left, then sank a floater from just inside the free-throw line to make it a 14-point game about 45 seconds later.
With an Austin Hicks free throw, Dixon went up 42-27 with 4:50 to play.
“Our kids became lazy. They became uncoachable,” North Boone coach Beth Doetch said, commenting on what went wrong for her team after the first quarter. “They didn’t box out. They didn’t want to get loose balls. They just didn’t follow the game plan. It’s unfortunate, because we’re playing pretty good basketball right now, but we certainly did not tonight.”
Harrington led all scorers with 19 points, and grabbed seven rebounds and one steal. Coming off the bench, St. Pier scored nine points on three 3s, and grabbed six rebounds and four steals, and Weigle chipped in four points, five rebounds and two steals for the Dukes.
Raabe paced North Boone with nine points, two rebounds and one steal.