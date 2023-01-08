Boys basketball: Thompson, Davis combine for 52 as Princeton rolls over Rock Falls at Rock Falls Shootout

ROCK FALLS – The Princeton Tigers came out in attack mode Saturday night against the Rock Falls Rockets at Tabor Gym.
Led by 17 points from Grady Thompson, they built a 19-point first-quarter lead. Playing just well enough for the next three quarters, they cruised to a 71-61 win at the Rock Falls Shootout.
“I thought our defensive intensity was there, and our defensive rebounding was really, really good. And we ran the court really well,” Princeton coach Jason Smith said of the fast start. “Kind of took advantage of them coming out flat a little bit. That’s a good offensive team; that’s a good basketball team. I don’t know what their record is, but it probably doesn’t indicate how good they are. But we knew that going into it. Plus, coming here, playing in this environment, it’s a tough place to play.
“I was really excited and happy about our start, and that’s actually what won us the game, because I think they outscored us the rest of the way.”
The Rockets (6-10) made some key adjustments in the second quarter, and gradually chipped away at the Tigers’ lead, but the first-quarter deficit proved too great to overcome. In the third quarter, they drew within nine points, but that’s the best they could manage against 16-0 Princeton, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A in this week’s Associated Press poll.
With a 23-16 second-quarter scoring run, Rock Falls cut its halftime deficit to 12.
In the final minute, Devin Tanton attacked the basket and dropped in a layup, drawing the Rockets within 36-24. With 22 seconds left, Kuitim Heald buried a right-wing 3 to make it 36-27.
Princeton’s Teegan Davis answered with a right-wing 3 of his own 18 seconds later, and the Tigers took a 39-27 lead into the half.
“We switched defenses up, and then we talked about a few adjustments. We need to cover the outside and the back side,” Rock Falls coach Zach Sandrock said. “They’ve got a lot of athletic guys, so they’re looking to get it inside the paint and get a dunk on the opposite side from that zone, so we really just made some adjustments about flying out and making sure that we’re rotating down, and just little, slight defensive adjustments that covered the spots where they wanted to get the ball.”
Three times in the second half, the Rockets drew within 10 points.
Chevy Bates converted a layup off a Gavin Sands drive-and-dish in the first 20 seconds of the third quarter, moving the margin to 39-29.
Princeton stretched the lead to 55-37 on a Davis 3 with 3:30 to play, but Aydan Goff cut it to 57-48 with a floater off a baseline drive with 21 seconds left.
After two Thompson free throws, the Tigers had a 59-48 lead at the end of the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Princeton was outscored 13-12, but its first-quarter cushion gave it some margin for error.
Goff capped the scoring with a pull-up mid-range jumper with 12 seconds left.
Sandrock said he was proud of the effort his players gave for four quarters, especially after falling behind by 19 points in the first quarter and 18 points two times in the third quarter.
“That’s what I asked from them tonight. I asked for heart. I asked for them to give me a full four quarters, and they did it,” Sandrock said. “I was very proud of our guys, the way they fought. I think if we don’t get in that hole in the first quarter, we make a better game of it. But that Princeton team, kudos to them. They made shots, they did what they needed to do, and they’re one heck of a team.”
Goff paced Rock Falls with 20 points, Sands scored nine, and Chance Thayer and Diego Hernandez added eight points each.
Thompson scored 32 points, with 9-for-10 free-throw shooting. Davis scored 20 points with four 3-pointers, Korte Lawson scored 10 points, and Noah LaPorte chipped in seven points for Princeton.