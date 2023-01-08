Boys basketball: Jungerman tips in game-winner in final seconds as Newman stuns Winnebago

ROCK FALLS – The Newman Comets trailed the Winnebago Indians for about 31 minutes, 57 seconds in their Saturday morning Rock Falls Shootout game at Tabor Gym.
But in the fourth quarter, after coming out with a renewed energy, they trimmed an eight-point deficit to one point in the last 1:03, then won 46-45 on a George Jungerman tip-in after two failed inbounds plays in the final seconds.
The Comets’ first attempt at an inbounds play was deflected out of bounds with 6.1 seconds left. On the second attempt, Nolan Britt threw a lob pass to Lucas Simpson, who wrapped around from the right corner to the opposite side of the lane for a contested short-range jumper, but it rimmed out.
With the clock winding down, Newman’s 6-foot-2 freshman forward Jungerman, who was waiting under the basket after setting a screen, tipped the ball up between two Winnebago defenders, then watched as the the go-ahead basket bounced up and rolled in with just under three seconds left.
“I was going to go over and set a screen, and I’m just blocking out. And I saw [Lucas] shoot, so I’m just going over,” Jungerman explained. “I was thinking about bringing it down, but I didn’t know how much time was left on the clock, so I just went for the tip.
“I was pretty happy [to see the shot fall]. I knew that they couldn’t get a good shot off and the game was probably over.”
The Indians did manage to get one more shot off from half court, but it came up short.
For Simpson, the final sequence was a roller coaster of emotions.
“I was sad when I was going down to the floor, because I knew it was going to go long,” he said. “And then I saw George tip it in, and I was so happy.”
The Indians (8-6) controlled the game early, using their size advantage to dominate the offensive glass and rack up second-chance points. In the first half alone, Winnebago snagged seven offensive rebounds.
The Indians captured a 14-6 lead in the first six minutes on a Braylon Garrigan offensive rebound and mid-range jumper. An Ayden Batten right-corner 3 cut Newman’s deficit to 16-11 by the end of the opening quarter.
“I thought we didn’t play great defense the first half. We didn’t play very hard after playing last night – I think we were a little tired, and we didn’t really hook it up,” Newman coach Ray Sharp said. “Offensive rebounds are a lot about effort. Since they’re bigger, we gotta have more effort to get bodies on them, so they don’t get the rebounds. And we didn’t do a very good job of that in the first half. They really picked our 1-3-1 apart, throwing over the top of it, and then they offensive rebounded out of it.
“We just had to play harder and make sure we were making contact with the guys to get the board.”
Winnebago opened the second quarter with a 4-0 run, but Newman (15-4) answered with a 9-2 run to make it a two-point game. Simpson buried a left-corner 3 to draw within four with 4:42 to go, then posted up for a layup to pull within 22-20 around the three-minute mark.
A Britt buzzer-beater 3 from the left wing cut the deficit to 26-23 at the half.
Winnebago opened the third quarter with a 10-2 run, taking a 36-25 lead after two Ray Maurchie free throws, then extended it to 39-31 by the end of the quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Comets rallied with a 15-6 scoring run.
Jungerman scored the first four points in the first 2:02 on a pair of free throws and a short-range fadeaway, pulling Newman within 39-35.
With 4:09 remaining, Simpson jumped a passing lane for a steal, then outraced two Winnebago defenders for a fast-break layup. On the next possession, he hit a tough contested jumper on the move to draw within 41-39.
“We were doing three different defenses. We had 1-3-1, man, and then we had to move to 2-3,” Simpson said, explaining how the Comets adjusted from the third quarter to fourth. “We were switching between those, and I think that confused them. So that helped us get in the passing lanes, and get our steals and fast-break points.”
Winnebago’s Kolton Watts nabbed a steal at midcourt and scored on the fast break for a 43-39 advantage just under the two-minute mark, but the Comets remained cool and collected.
With 1:42 on the clock, Simpson took an inbounds pass from Britt, drew a foul, dropped the shot, then hit the free throw to pull within 43-42. Will Speltz got to the hoop for a 45-42 Winnebago lead 16 seconds later, but Simpson knocked down a pair of free throws on the next possession to make it a one-point game again.
With 39.4 seconds left, the Indians committed a backcourt violation. With one more guaranteed possession, Newman knew it had to make it count.
“We were going to come out, try to get a couple plays executed. We tried, and they took us away pretty good,” Sharp said of Newman’s approach on the final possession. “We kept calling timeouts, setting up something different, and it was our ball out of bounds. We had to run that twice, too, so we kept having to try to execute a couple different plays. We knew we had a lot of timeouts. I was able to call four timeouts in the last 40 seconds.”
The Comets got two shots up in the next 33 seconds, but couldn’t get either to fall. Simpson gathered a long rebound off a missed 3 with about 25 seconds left, then Britt misfired on a reverse layup in the last seven seconds, but the ball went out of bounds off a Winnebago player, giving Newman another chance to win the game.
Simpson scored 26 points, grabbed five boards, nabbed one steal and blocked one shot to lead the Comets. Jungerman scored 10 points and blocked one shot, while added Britt seven points and four assists.
The Indians were led by Maurchie with 18 points and Watts with eight points.