Boys basketball: Newman stumbles against Beecher, takes 2nd at Warkins Cardinal Classic

ERIE – The Newman Comets fell into a double-digit deficit early against the Beecher Bobcats, and although they rallied to within four points by halftime, they couldn’t keep up in a 70-48 loss in the Cliff Warkins Memorial Cardinal Classic championship game Friday night in Erie .
The Bobcats (14-1) set the tone with a 7-0 run in the first 1:40, capitalizing on two Newman turnovers in its first three possessions. A Zackary Johnson steal and fast-break layup, and an Adyn McGinley floater stretched the margin to 17-6 at the end of the first quarter.
“They just played a lot harder than we did the first quarter, and we didn’t match their intensity at all,” Newman coach Ray Sharp said. “We turned the ball over two of our first three possessions; we didn’t even get a shot. That was really it. Just turning it over, not playing with the same amount of intensity as they did.”
In the second quarter, the Comets (11-4) found their counterpunch, using a 19-12 run to make it four-point game at the half.
Lucas Simpson and Nolan Britt led the rally, forcing several turnovers and combining for 14 points in the quarter.
A Gabe Padilla top-of-the-key 3 made it a 20-14 game at the 5:11 mark, then Simpson stole away the next Beecher possession, drew a foul on the fast break, and hit both free throws to draw within 20-16.
The Bobcats scored the next five points, but the Comets came right back, scoring nine of the next 13.
A Britt spot-up 3 from the right wing moved the margin to 27-22 with 51 seconds left. A Simpson top-of-the-key 3 made it a 29-25 game in the last five seconds.
“We played a lot harder at that point,” Sharp said. “We executed a lot better on offense during the second quarter, and I really thought at halftime when we cut it to four, we’d come out and compete the same way in the second half and have a chance to win the game at the end. Unfortunately, we didn’t get it.”
Although Newman went into the half on a wave of momentum, it came out flat in the third quarter.
Beecher pulled away with a 23-9 run, forcing several turnovers and running most of its offense through McGinley, who racked up 17 points in the quarter.
“Coach said to look for the rim and look for your teammates,” McGinley said, commenting on how the offense opened up for him in the third quarter. “Some things were kind of getting stagnant, so go to the hoop and try to finish.”
McGinley – who earned tournament MVP honors – spun into lane and converted a layup in the first 13 seconds, then hit a pull-up mid-range jumper 30 seconds later, before scoring on the break for a 35-25 lead at the seven-minute mark.
Padilla answered with a right-wing 3 to make it 35-28, but McGinley hit another mid-range jumper and converted an and-1 play shortly after, stretching the lead back to double digits. Beecher outpaced Newman 14-6 over the last four minutes, and led 52-34 entering the final quarter.
After a nifty underhand bounce pass from McGinley to a cutting Johnson in the lane, the Bobcats had a 20-point lead with 6:30 remaining.
Beecher finished off the win with an 18-14 fourth-quarter run.
“We stopped executing completely. We’d come down and shoot the ball on zero passes, or we’d come down and shoot the ball after one pass. Played right into their up-tempo game,” Sharp said of the second-half collapse. “Then they’d get a long rebound and run out and score, and we wouldn’t get a chance to play our team defense. We didn’t get to play 1-3-1 much, because they’d be in transition because we were taking quick, bad shots. We just gotta execute better as a team on the offensive end.”
Simpson, an all-tournament selection, paced the Comets with 10 points, four rebounds, eight steals and a block, Britt tallied eight points, seven steals and two assists, Cody McBride scored nine points, and Ayden Batten added seven points and two rebounds.
McGinley finished with 28 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block to lead the Bobcats. Jack Hayhurst scored 14 points with four 3s, two rebounds and two steals, and Johnson added 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.