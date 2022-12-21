Boys basketball: Newman builds lead, pulls away from Oregon in Forreston tournament quarterfinal

FORRESTON – When the shots aren’t falling early in a game, it sure is nice to have a tenacious defense to rely on.
Newman struggled from the perimeter in the first half of Tuesday night’s game against Oregon in the quarterfinals of the Forreston Holiday Tournament. But thanks to their 1-3-1 half-court defense, the Comets took a 10-point lead into halftime, then finally got some shots to fall in the second half for a 59-42 victory.
Newman (7-2) scored only 24 points in the first half, but its defense limited the Hawks to just 14 points while forcing 12 turnovers and grabbing six steals.
“The first half we were like 3 for 15 [from 3-point range], so we just needed to shoot better,” junior forward Lucas Simpson said. “And our defense helped, we got in the passing lanes, got 12 turnovers before half, too, and most teams try to keep it under 12 for the whole game.”
The Comets came out of the locker room and immediately stretched the lead to 31-16 on a pair of Simpson baskets and an Ayden Batten 3.
Oregon fought back within 31-22 on a pair of baskets by Evan James around a runout layup by Jordan Croegaert, but Batten buried another 3 to quell that run.
Isaiah Williams’ putback and a Kenny Boesen bucket on a pretty basket cut and pass from Simpson pushed the Newman lead to 38-23 in the first minute of the third quarter, and Batten nailed yet another 3 after Oregon got back within 38-29 on back-to-back Jacob Vegliando baskets to push the lead back to 41-29 with 5:30 to play.
“The bench getting up definitely helped out a lot. I was kind of getting down on myself, and everybody else was bringing me up, so that helped me to make some pretty big shots to keep us ahead in the game,” Batten said. “Lots of guys stepped up for us tonight, and that’s the kind of plays we need in games like this, to get everybody going.”
Boesen was one of the biggest playmakers, and it wasn’t with his scoring. He grabbed 13 rebounds – seven on the offensive glass – and converted a three-point play about a minute after Batten’s final 3 to answer another Vegliando basket to stretch the lead again.
Newman out-rebounded Oregon 42-28, with 22 of the Comets’ boards coming on offense.
“I think we get a lot of momentum when we get our rebounds, and then we’re able to get transition 3s from them too,” said Boesen, who also had six points, two assists and two steals. “Rebounding is huge for us this year. Our tallest guy is about 6-2, 6-3 – we’re a very undersized team this year – so every rebound we can get matters, because that’s how we’re going to get a lot of our points is on putbacks.”
Simpson then found Gabe Padilla in the corner with a kick-out pass for a 3, and took a Batten pass and turned it into a layup to make it 49-31 with 3:38 to play.
But Oregon never went away, and they stuck around by running their offense. After James’ putback on the first basket of the second half, the Hawks assisted on every basket the rest of the game. Croegaert (6 assists) and Jameson Caposey (5 assists) led the charge by driving into the middle of the Newman zone and either kicking out to open shooters or dumping it down low to Vegliando and James.
“If you look at those two guys [Croegaert and Caposey], in my opinion, they have some of the best vision in the conference. They’re always looking to dish and make the extra pass, especially Jordan; he knows exactly where his shooters are at every single moment,” Oregon coach Jarrett Reynolds said. “There’s something to be said about our guys this year, because they’re not going to quit. They actually are finally learning that when they’re down, they’re going to fight back; last year, I don’t think we would say that.”
Oregon got within nine midway through the third quarter, and again early in the fourth, then cut the deficit to 10 with 5:07 remaining.
A 3 by Anthony Bell and a basket inside by Nole Campos – off a perfect feed from Croegaert – got the Hawks within 49-36 with three minutes to play, but Nolan Britt hit six free throws and a runout layup over the next 1:50 to seal the win for the Comets.
“Sometimes we think that we’ve won the game already when we’re ahead at halftime, and they don’t have to work that hard because we drop our intensity and they can come back easier,” Simpson said. “But they started doing that a little bit, so we picked up our intensity again and that really helped us close the game.”
Simpson finished with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds to go with five steals, three assists and a blocked shot. Batten hit four 3s and finished with 14 points, three rebounds and three assists, and Britt had 13 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Padilla hit a pair of 3s for six points, and George Jungerman pulled down four rebounds.
Noah Johnson led a balanced Oregon attack with eight points, and James added seven points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Vegliando scored all six of his points in the fourth quarter, while Croegaert finished with five points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals, and Caposey added four points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Bell and Campos chipped in five points apiece, with Campos grabbing four rebounds.
Reynolds was pleased with the way his team settled in after halftime.
“If you look at the first half, we didn’t hit our shots and we were kind of jittery with the ball – and that’s to be expected, because Newman does a great job in their 1-3-1 and making it hectic,” he said. “But our point guards starting going at their defenders, not playing scared. We started lifting a guy to set a screen to make it easier for Jordan to kind of get in there and dish to the shooters. I thought Jacob did a great job diving on the back side tonight, too. I saw a lot of good things out there tonight.”