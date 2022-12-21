Boys basketball: Balanced scoring, big second-and third-quarter runs lead Dixon past Illinois Valley Central

DIXON – The Dixon Dukes rolled to a 15-point halftime lead Tuesday night against Illinois Valley Central, getting 14 points from sophomore forward Darius Harrington and 10 points from their bench.
With a high-scoring third quarter and dominant second-half defense, the Dukes finished off a 64-32 nonconference win over the Grey Ghosts at Lancaster Gym.
[ Photos from Dixon vs. IVC boys basketball ]
Dixon (8-3) rolled to a 7-0 lead in the first three minutes, scoring on a Wyatt Wetzell left-wing 3 and layups by Bryce Feit and Harrington.
IVC (1-10) rallied to within 11-8 on a Brynden Coventry steal and fast-break layup, but the Dukes were quick to answer, scoring on a Harrington layup with 22 seconds left, then taking a 15-8 lead on a Matt Warkins buzzer-beater putback.
“Once we got it to the middle and kind of broke down their defense, we found open guys, and we were just hitting shots,” Harrington said of the first-half scoring success.
Dixon took a commanding 30-12 lead with a 15-2 run in the first 6:01 of the second quarter. A pair of Harrington free throws stretched it to 20-10 at the 5:44 mark, a Wetzell right-wing 3 made it 28-12, then a Harrington driving layup off an Austin Hicks feed from the wing pushed it to 30-12 with 1:59 to play.
A Harrington jump-hook made it 32-17 Dixon just before the end of the half.
Nearly one-third of the Dukes’ first-half points were scored by bench players, as Warkins scored four and Jason Zinke and Mason Weigle each hit a 3.
“Our bench always gives us a great boost,” Wetzell said. “They always come with a lot of energy, and they’re always ready to go right when they need to.”
Just 19 seconds into the third quarter, Wetzell connected on another left-wing 3, pushing the Dukes’ lead to 35-17. Over the next 4:56, Dixon went on a 17-1 run to put the game out of reach.
“Coach told us to work harder and be more aggressive on defense,” Wetzell said of the dominant third-quarter stretch. “And we came out of halftime doing that.”
The Dukes took a 40-18 lead with 5:27 left in the third, as Wetzell swished his fourth and final 3 of the game.
Dixon made eight total 3s.
“It’s a thing that I just feel, I guess,” Wetzell said of getting into a shooting rhythm. “People hit me when I’m open, and that’s all my teammates. And when I get good shots, they fall.”
Two Feit layups, a Harrington finish through contact, and a Grant Boss right-corner 3 moved the margin to 49-18 with 2:45 left.
A Warkins layup with 13 seconds left made it 55-27 at the end of the third quarter.
“We were just getting all up in them and making them uncomfortable, and they really had no space,” Harrington said of the defensive dominance. “We were giving them like no space, and they were just losing the ball. And I thought our guards did pretty well guarding up, honestly, and bigs, too.”
A 9-5 fourth-quarter run sealed the win for Dixon. Boss stole IVC’s first possession of the period and scored on the break for a 57-27 lead. Yuan Santos hit the Dukes’ eighth and final 3 with 23 seconds left.
Harrington scored 18 points and snagged 10 rebounds, leading all players in both categories. Wetzell added 12 points on four 3s to go with two steals. Warkins totaled eight points, three rebounds and two blocks, and Feit chipped in six points and three assists for Dixon.
Michael Holloway paced IVC with 11 points, while Marc Gonzalez added seven points.