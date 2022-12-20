Boys basketball: Milledgeville rallies from early deficit to defeat rival Polo

Milledgeville’s Kacen Johnson (14) drives to the hoop Monday as Polo's Nolan Hahn (11) defends during their consolation-bracket game at the Forreston Holiday Tournament. Milledgeville rallied from an early 19-point deficit to win 46-45 on a last-second basket by freshman Karter Livengood. (Alex T. Paschal — apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)