Boys basketball: Milledgeville rallies from early deficit to defeat rival Polo

FORRESTON – Karter Livengood picked the perfect time to put up his only shot of the night Monday.
The Milledgeville freshman sank a 10-foot baseline jumper with 1.5 seconds left to defeat rival Polo 46-45 in a Forreston Holiday Tournament consolation game to cap a comeback from 19-point first-half deficit.
“That was my first shot attempt of the game, and I just had to take it. It felt great to see it go in,” said Livengood, who admitted he was hesitant to take the shot.
The clutch basket came on an in-bounds play from the left corner with 7.5 seconds to play. Livengood got open and took the pass, then spun to pass the ball to a cutting Connor Nye under the basket.
But Polo defended the play well, and Livengood finally just shot an arcing jumper on an angle from off to the side and behind the backboard. The ball floated through the net, and what had once been a huge deficit turned into a comeback victory.
“I was looking for Connor on the baseline, and I didn’t see anything. I thought there was less time on the clock, so I put it up,” Livengood said. “That’s my shot, on the baseline. I knew I had to make something happen.”
Making something happen was the Missiles’ mantra the entire game. Polo started out hot, riding Brock Soltow to a 22-4 lead after the first quarter; the Marcos stretched it to 27-8 a little more than a minute into the second quarter when Soltow kicked out a pass to a wide-open Nolan Hahn for a 3-pointer.
It was 29-10 Polo after Soltow’s pull-up jumper in the lane with 5:10 left in the first half, the last of his 14 first-half points.
“I don’t really know how we ran our offense so well, to be honest,” Soltow said. “We just came out with a bunch of energy because it’s our biggest rival, no matter what sport it is. It’s always a big game against Milledgeville.”
The Missiles (4-7) then started chipping away. Kacen Johnson scored the last eight points of the second quarter to cut the deficit to 29-18 at halftime, then drove to the basket to get within 29-22 with 5:24 left in the third to cap a 12-0 run.
Hahn nailed a 3 to answer, and Carson Jones hit a free throw for Polo (6-7) to stretch the lead back out to 33-22, but Nye scored off a Johnson feed, then Johnson against drove to the basket before a putback and a 3 from Colton Hendrick a minute apart made it 33-31 with 1:42 left in the third.
Another bench player, Khrystiyan Dunn, scored a putback at the third-quarter buzzer to tie the score 33-33, then Nye drove to the basket to give the Missiles their first lead at 35-33 just 19 seconds into the fourth.
“We were down by 24 against Lena [earlier this year], and our coach told us that game to get it down to 12 by the end of the third quarter; we ended up getting it down to 11,” Nye said. “So it was the same message tonight, same game plan, just cut it down and make it as close as we could going into the fourth quarter.”
Soltow responded, driving the baseline for a layup, then kicking out to Jones for an open 3 to make it 39-35 Polo with 3:50 remaining. But missed free throws proved costly, and allowed the Missiles to stick around.
Leading 45-42 after Jones’ bucket off a baseline drive with 1:15 to play, Polo had two trips to the free-throw line to stretch the lead to five, and another to make it a four-point game after a Milledgeville free throw with 29 seconds left, but came up empty on all six.
“I think we’ve got to start focusing more in practice on free throws. Sometimes we just start messing around with those, and these misses killed us,” Soltow said. “We missed 15 free throws in that game, 10 in the fourth quarter, and if I knock two of those in, we would’ve been up by five. But it just didn’t happen for us tonight.”
Miscues also haunted the Marcos late. Milledgeville’s Bryce Aude stole three in-bounds passes in the final minute of the game, giving the Missiles several extra chances without having to foul Polo players to stop the clock.
“After the first quarter, they were on pace for 88 points, and we weren’t going to allow that,” Nye said. “We just picked up our pressure, played our defense, and just boxed out and got the rebounds that we needed. The first quarter, shots were falling for them and we weren’t getting anything, and when we started boxing out and pushing the ball, stuff started to happen for us.”
Johnson scored 16 points and dished two assists for Milledgeville, while Hendrick had nine points and eight rebounds, and Nye finished with eight points, nine rebounds and four assists. Aude added four points, five rebounds and three steals as the Missiles won after leading for a total of 2 minutes, 53 seconds the entire game.
“It feels good to win that, after we were down so much,” Livengood said. “We’ve been down in games early, and it feels good to come back. We haven’t had the hottest start to the season, but it feels good to pull that one off.”
Soltow led Polo with 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot, while Hahn had eight points and seven rebounds. Jones added six points and five rebounds, and Carter Merdian chipped in six points and four boards.
“Milledgeville really turned up the defense and took us out of what we were trying to do,” said Polo assistant coach Joe Merdian, who led the Marcos in place of an ill head coach Matt Messer. “We were pretty stagnant there offensively in the second quarter, and I thought that let them hang around in the game. And give them credit, they kept fighting; it would’ve been easy for them to give up down 18 in that first quarter.
“We missed 10 free throws in the fourth quarter, and made some key turnovers down the stretch. The effort was there from the kids, just some mental mistake on the free-throw line and taking care of the basketball.”