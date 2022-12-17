Boys basketball: Klaver-Schilling-Austin combo powers Sterling past United Township

STERLING – The Sterling Golden Warriors and United Township Panthers went back and forth for the better part of three quarters Friday night in front of a near-capacity crowd at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
With a 24-12 fourth-quarter scoring run, the Warriors sealed an 84-64 win, improving to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the Western Big 6.
The first quarter of the rivalry matchup set the tone for the next two, with frequent lead changes and minimal separation. Sterling built a 19-18 first-quarter advantage on a Lucas Austin right-wing 3 with about 30 seconds left, but UT (8-2, 2-2) kept the pressure on with an unyielding 3-point barrage.
In the first half, the Panthers made eight 3s, getting four each from Bristol Lewis and De’vontay Wright.
“It’s just our drive-and-kick. Our teammates, especially our point guards, they like to drive the ball hard, aggressively, and then they’re always looking for shooters,” Wright said, commenting on the key to UT’s hot 3-point shooting. “That’s what we preach at practice: always drive and look for a shooter. So that’s what happened.”
A Lewis left-wing 3 put the Panthers up 21-19 30 seconds into the second quarter, then the teams went basket-for-basket for the next five-plus-minutes until an Andre Klaver 3 moved the Warriors ahead 38-36.
Klaver scored 15 of his 26 points in the second quarter.
At the buzzer, the 6-foot-3 junior heaved a 3-point shot from just beyond the half-court line – and to his and his teammates’ astonishment, dropped it in for a 43-38 halftime lead.
“Just get it up,” Klaver said of what he was thinking as the clock ran down. “A couple times we came out soft in the beginning of the second half, so hitting that was big for us just to keep energy flowing.”
Five JP Schilling steals helped the Warriors counter the Panthers’ hot 3-point shooting, and fed into easy offense at the other end, especially for Klaver.
“UT runs a lot of sets,” Klaver said. “[JP] disrupting, being in the passing lanes, getting steals – it just stops a ton of that and gets momentum going the other way.”
UT rallied late in the third quarter, drawing within 54-52 on a Wright 3 with 1:30 left, but Sterling responded with a 6-0 run to close out the quarter.
Kaedon Phillips pushed the Warriors’ lead to 60-52, hitting two free throws as 9.2 seconds remained.
Early in the fourth quarter, Sterling continued its attack, as Austin hit back-to-back turnaround jumpers for a 64-55 lead, then Klaver scored consecutive fast-break layups off his own steals, converting a three-point play on the second one to make it 69-55 with 5:37 left.
That five-point swing created by Klaver seemed to take all the wind out of the Panthers’ sails.
“That was big,” Schilling said of Klaver’s 5-0 run. “We needed those points, and Andre delivered.”
“It was just transitions. They beat us in the transition,” Wright said of the fourth-quarter collapse. “That’s why they ran off with the game at the end. Because our transition defense, it really wasn’t good the whole game, and we really let it go at the end of the game.”
Wright cut the deficit to 70-60 on a left-wing 3 with 3:58 left, but the Warriors kept scoring in transition, then made five free throws in the last two minutes to put the game on ice.
“We just wanted it more, I think, and we stuck to our principles and did stuff we were taught to do,” Schilling said of the big fourth-quarter run. “And I think it all paid off.”
Schilling scored the next six points on a pair of layups and two free throws, then Austin sank a pair of free throws with 16.5 seconds left.
Klaver finished with 26 points, four 3-pointers, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals, Schilling had 26 points, three rebounds and five steals, and Austin added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors; Schilling surpassed the 1,000 career-point mark.
Wright totaled a game-high 34 points with eight 3s, Lewis tallied 22 points with five 3s and two rebounds, and Omarion Roberts chipped in five points, seven assists and two steals for the Panthers.
The Panthers made 14 3s as a team.