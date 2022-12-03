Boys basketball: Aggressive approach helps Sterling roll past Alleman in Western Big 6 opener

Sterling’s JP Schilling works against Rock Falls’ Devin Tanton-DeJesus on Tuesday night in Sterling. The Golden Warriors were back at Musgrove Fieldhouse on Friday night for their Western Big 6 opener against Alleman, and took control early en route to a 59-24 victory. Schilling had 10 points and four assists. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)