Boys basketball: Aggressive approach helps Sterling roll past Alleman in Western Big 6 opener

STERLING – Setting an aggressive tone from the start, Sterling jumped out to a big lead early on and never looked back in a 59-24 win over Alleman on Friday night at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
Sterling scored the game’s first 14 points, then scored 13 more after the Pioneers got on the board with a pair of Lincoln Dorsey free throws with 1:19 left in the first quarter to turn their Western Big 6 opener into a rout.
“It’s always good to get ahead early and not play from out of a hole. If we get a quick start, we don’t have to worry about coming back,” Austin said. “Last year, we always started slow, and it was not good. It just helps us out a lot to get that big lead early.”
Sterling (4-1, 1-0 WB6) spread the wealth on offense, as Austin, Andre Klaver and JP Schilling all scored in double-digits, and Cameron O’Brien added eight points off the bench. A dozen different Warriors recorded a stat in the game, and 14 of them saw some playing time.
Kyle Billings opened the scoring 33 seconds into the game, then Austin scored on a putback 1:17 later. Schilling and Klaver took turns scoring the next 10 points, then Austin hit a 3-pointer to close the first quarter and give Sterling a 17-2 lead.
Kael Ryan and Austin scored on offensive rebounds to open the second quarter, then Schilling, Ryan, Klaver and Austin all scored to put the Warriors ahead 32-5. Austin nailed another 3, then Klaver stole the ball at half-court and went in for a dunk and a 39-5 lead with 1:01 left in the first half.
“When we all get hot, you don’t know who’s going to get the ball, you don’t know who’s going to score, and that makes us tough to defend,” Austin said. “It was great to get everybody going tonight, everybody was enjoying themselves on Senior Night, and it was a great night.”
The play by Klaver was indicative of the Sterling defense the entire first half. The Warriors nabbed 14 steals and forced 19 Alleman turnovers, and held the Pioneers to just one field-goal attempt in its first nine possessions; the other eight were turnovers.
Alleman finished the first half with one basket – a 3 by Dorsey with 2:40 left in the second quarter – and just 13 shots compared to the 19 turnovers.
“Just knowing that we had to pressure them, and the main focus was just doing everything we practiced,” Klaver said. “We played hard, and our defense was tough.”
Heavy pressure on the ball was the key, as Klaver and Schilling hounded the Alleman ball-handlers and the rest of the Warriors made sure cutters and screeners alike were never able to get loose or feel comfortable.
Nothing came easy for the Pioneers, who didn’t have many uncontested shots and finished the game 8 for 34 (23.5%) from the field with 22 turnovers.
“Ball pressure was the biggest part, and then being in gaps when they wanted to pass,” Klaver said. “We wanted to deny as many touches as possible, deny as many passes as possible. Just getting stops was the focus for us on defense.”
Celebrating Senior Night, Sterling opened the second half with five seniors on the court, and the regular starters didn’t log many minutes after the break. O’Brien hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second half, and Tavian Kelly brought the student section to its feet with a 3 with 3:07 remaining. Christian Beasley assisted on that 3 and the previous one by Billings, and Kelly also grabbed four rebounds and notched an assist on O’Brien’s 3 in the first minute of the fourth quarter.
Austin had 16 points and six rebounds, and Klaver had 13 points, three assists and three steals for the Warriors. Schilling finished with 10 points and four assists, and Billings added five points and two steals. Ryan had four points and eight rebounds, and Carter Chance chipped in three steals and two assists for Sterling, which shot 23 for 54 (43%) from the field and turned the ball over just six times.
Dorsey led Alleman with 12 points to go with four rebounds, and Ethan Georlett had six points and three boards. DJ Baker had two points and eight rebounds, while Brendon Johannes chipped in four rebounds and two blocks.