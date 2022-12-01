Boys basketball: Swarming defense, transition offense power Newman past Bureau Valley

STERLING – The Newman Comets executed their 1-3-1 defense about as well as they could have in the first half of Wednesday night’s Three Rivers Conference East game against the Bureau Valley Storm.
With 13 steals and a flurry of fast-break layups, the Comets raced to a 14-point halftime lead, then with a three-point scoring differential in the second half, they secured a 70-53 win on their home court.
“All of our guys were just in the right spots,” Newman senior guard Ayden Batten said of the first-half turnover bonanza. “We were all running around, having fun, so that always helps out.”
In the first 4:12 of the game, Newman went on a 10-3 run, reaching the seven-point margin on a Batten left-corner 3. Over the next 2:12, Lucas Simpson and Batten worked in tandem to procure a double-digit lead, as Simpson scored a fast-break layup for a 14-5 advantage, then ripped the ball away from a Bureau Valley player and hit Batten on a run to the basket for a 16-5 lead.
A Landon Hulsing free throw cut the Storm deficit to 16-9 with 23 seconds left, but Newman’s charge was only momentarily slowed.
Just 36 seconds into the second quarter, Nolan Britt jumped a passing lane, then lofted a cross-court pass to Batten, who swished a left-corner 3 for a 19-9 Comet lead.
“Our 1-3-1 really helps with defense, because most teams aren’t practicing with it in practice, so we’re be able to get them with that,” Simpson said. “And keeping our defensive intensity up, too. That helped a lot. Once we got our defensive intensity, we had fast-breaks and a lot of points, too.”
Bureau Valley pulled within 19-12 on an Eli Attig and-1 layup 10 seconds after Batten’s 3, but the single-digit margin wouldn’t last for long.
A Simpson putback and pair of free throws pushed the Comets’ lead to 23-12 at the 6:07 mark, then a Simpson reverse layup off a Britt inbounds pass made it a 25-14 game.
Gabe Padilla hit back-to-back 3s about 30 seconds apart for a 34-20 lead in the last three minutes, and Simpson scored a fast-break layup with 1:20 to go for a 36-22 lead at the half.
“In the first half, I feel like we had a lot of turnovers. I think that was the biggest thing that went wrong,” Hulsing said. “Rebounding was fine. I feel like some of our shots weren’t falling, either. But I feel like that’s what it was in the first half.”
Over the first six minutes of the third quarter, the Storm gained some momentum, and rallied to a single-digit deficit. A Hulsing steal and fast-break assist to Cooper Balensiefen pulled them within 44-35 with 2:51 to play, then a Hulsing layup made it a 44-37 game at the two-minute mark.
“Some of our guys weren’t playing hard, so we got taken out,” Batten said of the third-quarter lull. “We had to get some of our bench players in, and they did a good job maintaining the lead. Then we had to come back in to keep the score [in our favor].”
In the final two minutes, Newman’s offense came alive. George Jungerman nailed a bank-shot 3 to go ahead 51-39, then Simpson scored on the fast break for a 53-39 lead as 9.2 seconds remained.
Simpson scored seven straight points in the first 2:29 of the fourth quarter, pushing the Comets’ lead to 62-43. Britt and Batten layups stretched the lead to 68-53 in the last four minutes, and Newman pulled its starters shortly after.
Simpson finished with a game-high 26 points to go with six steals and six rebounds. Britt scored 13 points, dished six assists and nabbed three steals, while Batten added 14 points and three steals for the Comets.
Hulsing and Balensiefen scored 14 points apiece to pace Bureau Valley. Hulsing grabbed 13 rebounds and three steals and dished three assists, while Balensiefen grabbed five boards and two steals.