Boys basketball: Newman takes 2nd at Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament after title-game loss to Rockford Christian

OREGON – In the first minute of the Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament championship game Saturday night, Newman found itself in the unenviable position of playing from behind. That didn’t change at any point during the title tilt against Rockford Christian, although the Comets played hard throughout and made a promising third-quarter run.
Two turnovers on the first two possessions created an immediate four-point swing for the Royal Lions. After seizing all the momentum right away, Rockford Christian never relented in a 74-56 victory.
A four-point lead turned into six points a short time later as Kenai Holmes nailed a left-wing 3 for a 13-7 lead. That lead expanded to 10 points as a Christian Cummings and-1 layup made it a 21-11 game. A Cummings steal and fast-break layup made it a 23-11 advantage before an Ayden Batten 3 cut it to 23-14 just ahead of the second quarter.
“We turned it over 16 times in the first half, that’s what we had us for. We try for less than 12 a game, and when you’ve got 16 at half, that usually leads to easy points for them,” Newman coach Ray Sharp said. “They had 40-something points [in the first half]. That’s what we want for a game, not at half, to give up on defense. And then the other thing: they had 10 offensive boards first half. They were kicking our butt on the boards. And those two things were really the difference in the first half.”
A 20-10 second-quarter run dropped Newman into a 19-point hole at halftime. Cummings scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half, and Holmes scored 11 of his 13 before the break.
Many of those points were scored in transition.
“We weren’t really executing,” Batten said of the first-half struggles. “We were playing at their pace, and we didn’t really slow things down. They were just running the break on us and scoring.”
“Defense always leads to offense,” Cummings said. “We’re really good at defense and can get the ball up the floor, so as long as we can do that, we’ll do well.”
Early in the third quarter, the Comets sparked an 11-3 run – their best of the game. Batten and Britt corner 3s pulled them within 46-30 at the 6:58 mark. Another Batten 3 from the left corner made it a 46-35 game with 5:42 to play in the period.
“I thought we played a little harder,” Sharp said of the third-quarter run. “We mixed up our defenses a little more, and then on the offensive end, we were more in control when we had the basketball and didn’t turn it over as much. So then we were getting better shots and they weren’t getting runouts for layups.”
“We kind of slowed down, we played at our own pace, and we just got things going from there,” Batten added.
Although its offensive play picked up in the third quarter, 11 points was the smallest deficit Newman could achieve.
Rockford Christian responded with a 12-5 run, building a 58-40 lead before the Comets found their footing again.
“[Our defensive pressure] affected them a lot, especially in the first half when tiring out our defense,” Cummings said. “And then coming into the second half, we were able to pull away with the win.”
With 42.5 seconds left in the third quarter, Britt stripped the ball away from a Royal Lions rebounder, then put it up through contact, and finished the and-1 play to cut the deficit to 61-46. A Simpson steal and fast-break layup made it a 61-48 game around the 30-second mark, but that was last glimmer of hope for a Newman comeback.
A Jaden Williams and-1 layup stretched the Rockford Christian lead to 70-50 with 4:02 remaining, and the Comets pulled their starters shortly after.
Britt paced Newman with 20 points, Batten scored nine points on three 3s, Simpson finished with seven points, 10 rebounds and three steals, and Isaiah Williams added seven points. Simpson and Batten were both named to the all-tournamwent team.
Leading Rockford Christian were Cummings, who scored a game-high 24 points, and Holmes and Elijah Daughtery, who added 13 points apiece. Cummings and Daugherty were all-tournament selections.
After a second-place finish at the holiday tournament, Sharp and Batten see a lot of promise in this year’s team.
“I thought we improved every game, and that’s what you’re trying to do early in the season,” Sharp said. “We were able to play and win the first three games, and get through it and get to the championship, so that’s a good thing. Obviously, we want to win the championship, but I thought we had a good tournament. Rockford Christian’s a good team, and they beat us pretty good tonight. Part of that was they made us play at a speed that was uncomfortable for us in the first half.”
“I think it’s a great start,” Batten said. “We have a lot of potential, as you can see, but we haven’t even reached close to it yet, so I’m excited to see what we can do.”