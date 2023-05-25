Baseball: Schoon steals home for winning run in top of 7th as Sterling edges Freeport in regional semifinal

Sterling’s Gio Cantu comes in to score to make it a one-run game Monday against Rochelle in their Class 3A Rochelle Regional quarterfinal. In Wednesday's regional semifinal against Freeport, Cantu got in the rundown that allowed the go-ahead run to score in the top of the seventh inning as the Golden Warriors advanced to the title game with a 4-3 win over the Pretzels. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)