Baseball: Rock Falls gets lead with 5-run second inning, fends off furious Stillman Valley rally in 7th for regional semifinal win

OREGON – The Rock Falls Rockets took charge with a five-run second inning in their Class 2A Oregon Regional semifinal game against the Stillman Valley Cardinals on Thursday.
After a Gavin Sands RBI double pushed the Rockets’ lead to four runs in the top of the seventh inning, the Cardinals answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the frame.
But Rock Falls held on for a 6-5 victory to advance to Saturday’s regional title game against Rockford Christian at 10 a.m.
The Rockets took a 5-0 lead in the top of the second inning after loading the bases in the first three plate appearances. Carter Schueler reached on an overthrow from third base to first as the leadoff, then Isaiah Kobbeman was hit by a pitch and Sands singled to right field. Cadon Schulz then ripped a single to third to bring in Schueler, Aaron Meenen skipped a single to second to score Owen Mandrell (running for Kobbeman), Austin Castaneda smacked a two-run double down the right-field line to score Schulz and Sands, then Brady Richards grounded out to score Meenen for the fifth run.
“That was absolutely huge for us. Playoff games, they’re one-and-done, so they’re won on momentum,” Richards said. “You’ve gotta take the lead early, and you’ve gotta get up with the momentum, and those five runs were huge. They boosted my confidence a ton on the mound, and it really let me trust the defense and pitch to the strike zone.”
Stillman Valley loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the third after a Drake Stewart leadoff single and walks to and Kaenan McDevitt and Braden Engel, but it only managed to score one run due to a pair of huge plays by Rock Falls shortstop Timmy Heald and third baseman Schulz.
Schulz fielded a low grounder near third off the bat of Keaton Rauman, then chased down and tagged out McDevitt for the second out as Stewart scored. Heald scooped another low grounder near second on the next at-bat and tossed the ball to Meenen at second for the third out, keeping the damage to one run.
“Those were huge [plays]. I went in the dugout, and I just hugged [Timmy and Cadon]. They were the first people I saw,” Richards said. “As a pitcher, you’ve gotta trust your defense, knowing that they can make a play in a situation like that, playoffs, bases loaded. It made me feel really good.”
“I feel like if that inning didn’t happen, then the score would’ve been a lot closer [in the third inning], and probably a different game,” Schulz said. “But we stepped up and made the plays when we needed to.”
The Cardinals trimmed the deficit to 5-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning, as Engel ripped an RBI single down the right-field line, scoring Aiden Cicogna.
Sands answered with the RBI double in the top of the seventh, then the Cardinals scored three runs in the bottom of the inning to get within one.
Jackson Musial sparked the rally with a leadoff single to right, then McDevitt drew a walk after a Stewart strikeout, and Cicogna smashed an RBI double deep into left. Up next, Engel ripped an RBI single to center, then Rauman smacked an RBI fielder’s choice to second, as Meenen threw out the runner at second.
With two outs in the inning, and a runner on first, the Rockets’ season was in peril.
But Richards collected himself for one more at-bat, inducing a ground ball that Kale Rauman sent to shallow right field, into the waiting arms of Meenen. After scooping up the ball, Meenen made the throw to Schueler at first for the third out, sealing the win.
“I knew [Brady] was going to step up big, because he usually bears down in those situations,” Schulz said. “And I just had all the confidence in the world in him.”
“It was incredible. Without that effort that we were able to make, we’re not going to win that game. And it was really just a big team win today,” Sands said. “Keeping our composure and having the confidence within each other to be able to close it out and not have them come back is something that’s going to keep pushing us forward with the trust that we have.”
Sands went 2 for 4 with an RBI double, and Castaneda chipped in a two-run double for the Rockets. Richards earned the complete-game win, allowing five runs and six hits, striking out six with five walks.
Engel went 2 for 3 to lead Stillman Valley; he and Rauman had two RBIs apiece. Caleb Johnson took the loss in 4 1/3 innings, allowing five unearned runs and five hits, striking out four with two walks.