Baseball: Rock Falls pitches shutout, capitalizes on West Carroll mistakes in regional quarterfinal win

ROCK FALLS – Rock Falls opened its Class 2A Oregon Regional quarterfinal matchup against West Carroll with a stellar defensive series, then took advantage of some Thunder mistakes for a five-run lead after the first inning.
That’s more or less how the game went for the three remaining innings, as the Rockets won 15-0 in four to advance to the regional semifinal against Stillman Valley on Thursday at Oregon.
In the top of the first, Rock Falls pitcher Timmy Heald went 1-2-3, striking out the first two batters he faced before grounding out the third.
“My thoughts were pitch strikes. Like I said last time, just pitch strikes,” Heald said. “First-pitch strikes all the time. Coach always tells a story about a kid who threw 80% first strikes, and he was really good.”
The Rockets then scored five runs in the bottom of the inning. Leadoff hitter Austin Castaneda set up the rally by reaching on a dropped third strike and stealing second; he moved to third on a Brady Richards single, then stole home for a 1-0 lead as Heald sprinted to first base on another dropped third strike.
Carter Schueler skipped a single to center field to bring in Richards for a 2-0 lead on the next at-bat, then Isaiah Kobbeman doubled and Schueler scored on a wild pitch while Gavin Sands was up to bat.
Sands and Cadon Schulz drew back-to-back walks to load the bases, Aaron Meenen drove in Kobbeman on a fielder’s choice as Sands was tagged out at third, and Victor Rivera singled to left to bring in Schulz, capping the five-run outburst.
“It just showed us that we could score a lot of runs in one inning, and it shows what we can do when we’re up to bat,” Heald said. “And it just motivates us to get through postseason.”
“I think we kind of came out flat, to be honest. I think we came out flat in the first inning,” Schueler said. “I think we could’ve put up more runs, [we were] swinging at bad pitches, but other than that, I still think five runs is a good number in the first inning.”
In the top of the second, Heald conceded a leadoff walk, then struck out three batters around a Chance Schnitzler single.
The Rock Falls offense continued to roll with four runs in the bottom of the inning. Heald doubled to drive in Richards after a leadoff double, then Schueler singled to left to plate Heald. A Kobbeman groundout moved Schueler to third, then Sands flew an RBI single into center field over the leaping second baseman. After a Schulz single, Meenen singled to score Sands for a 9-0 lead.
Heald went 1-2-3 again in the top of the third, striking out two batters around a flyout to keep the game scoreless through three.
“I think his fastball and his curveball mix-up was pretty good, and I think he was just in the zone, and making the players work for his count,” Schueler said.
In the bottom of the third, the Rockets tacked on four more runs. Heald drew a leadoff walk, then stole second and third on consecutive wild pitches while Schueler was up to bat. Schueler grounded out to score Heald next, then Sands ripped an RBI single to second. Schulz followed with another single, then Sands scored on a balk and Schulz scored on a wild pitch – both while Meenen was up to bat. The Rockets led 13-0 through three innings.
Meenen came on for Heald in the top of the fourth. After a leadoff error, Meenen struck out two batters and got the final out on a groundout.
In the bottom of the fourth, Nick Vickers was hit by a pitch, then Colby Ward drew a walk and Vickers scored on a wild pitch while Carter Dillon was up to bat. Dillon drove in Ward on a single to short to walk it off via the 15-run rule through four innings.
Heald threw a one-hit shutout through three innings, striking out seven with one walk. Meenen struck out two without a hit or a walk in one scoreless inning of relief.
Schueler, Richards, Schulz and Sands had two hits apiece for the Rockets; Schueler, Sands and Meenen had two RBIs each.