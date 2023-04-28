Baseball: Kobbeman bunts, Heald scores on error as Rock Falls walks it off against Winnebago

ROCK FALLS – The Rock Falls Rockets took a three-run lead in the fourth inning, then watched a two-run lead disappear in the top of the seventh Thursday evening at home against the Winnebago Indians.
But a walk-off bunt by Isaiah Kobbeman moved Timmy Heald to third base after a leadoff double, then an error brought him home to finish a 4-3 win in the bottom of the seventh.
“Coach wanted me to bunt, so I just had to get the right pitch to execute it,” Kobbeman said. “And he just gave me a fastball and I just executed. And it worked out for us in the end.”
“Pretty exciting. Pretty stoked,” Heald said about scoring the winning run. “Pretty good bunt on Isaiah’s part. And you could probably see me screaming, ‘Yeah!’ as I’m touching home.”
The Rockets took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Brady Richards drew a leadoff walk, and Heald followed with a single to left. After a flyout, Kobbeman blooped an RBI single to center, scoring Richards with the first run. Up next, Gavin Sands crushed a two-run double deep to center field, plating Heald and Kobbeman.
“That was huge. The defense was working really well, and we knew [the offense] was going to click eventually,” Richards said. “Hats off to that pitcher. He had a lot of good stuff, and he hit his pitches really well in certain counts, but after a couple times through, we really figured him out and got the runs across when we needed to.”
In the top of the sixth, Winnebago’s Nate James led off with a double, moved to third on an Alec Weavel groundout, then scored the Indians’ first run on a Reed Schrank single to left.
Andrew Penticoff and Collin Bull both singled to left to load the bases after a flyout, but Richards struck out Hunter Bell for the third out, preserving the two-run lead.
“I was never very concerned, because I knew my stuff was working all day, but yeah, that strikeout was huge,” Richards said. “I was pretty fired up, and it was definitely very relieving.”
“It was pretty concerning because we were up two, bases were loaded, but when Brady got that strikeout, I was pretty relieved,” Heald said. “And it gave me confidence to go up and try to throw my best [in the seventh inning] and just shut them out.”
In the top of the seventh, Winnebago came back to tie it. Nate McCray drew a leadoff walk to start the rally, then Sam Cassens blooped a single and Weavel drew a walk to load the bases. Schrank smacked a two-run single to left to bring in McCray and Kenny Meador, the courtesy runner for Cassens, tying the game at 3-3.
Heald went 3 for 4 with a double, Kobbeman went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Sands went 2 for 3 with a two-run double.
Richards allowed one run and six hits over six innings, striking out six with no walks.
“Brady did a really job job of pitching. His motive was throwing strikes. His coach always says, ‘Throw strikes. Don’t walk anybody,’” Heald said. “And our defense was backing him up. And that gives him confidence to throw fastballs down the middle. It’s good to know that your defense can make the plays behind you.”
Schrank went 2 for 4 with three RBIs to lead Winnebago.
Bull allowed three runs and seven hits over five innings, striking out three with three walks.