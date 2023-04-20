Baseball: Leslie, Dixon shut out Rock Falls in five innings

DIXON – After beating Rock Falls 10-2 in Rock Falls on Tuesday, Dixon needed only five innings the second time around, winning the Big Northern Conference rematch 12-0 on Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Field.
The Dukes took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and only heated up from there.
Max Clark got things moving with a two-out single in the bottom of the first. Quentin Seggebruch singled to move Clark over to second, then Clark stole third, and came home on a passed ball for a 1-0 Dukes lead.
Dixon (8-4, 7-1 BNC) added two more runs in the second inning on back-to-back two-out RBI doubles from Aiden Wiseman and Tyler Shaner, then piled on seven more runs in the third to take a 10-0 lead.
“We definitely fed off the energy. [Alex] Harrison led it off nice, same with Bryce [Feit], and then we kept feeding off each other from there,” Clark said. “I think we did a really good job at the plate today.”
The Dukes loaded the bases with the first three batters in the third, as Clark and Seggebruch were hit by pitches, and Ari Selmani hit an infield single. Quade Richards was hit by a pitch to score Clark, then James Leslie drove in Seggebruch on a fielder’s choice. Aiden Wiseman drew a bases-loaded walk to score Selmani, and Feit grounded out to score Richards.
Harrison drew a walk to load the bases again, and Clark smacked a three-run double deep into the outfield, just inside the right-field line, plating Hunter Vacek (the courtesy runner for Leslie), Wiseman and Harrison.
“For the guys up front, it’s just getting on base and really setting the tone for us, getting energy going,” Leslie said. “And we were just firing on all cylinders.”
Leslie worked a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the fourth, then Dixon scored two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Vacek ripped an RBI single to left to score Collin Scott (the courtesy runner for Wiseman), then Feit scored Vacek on a sacrifice fly to center for the 12th and final run.
“I thought Leslie did a great job on the bump today. He was dominating,” Clark said. “Him and Harrison I know had a conversation last night about what their weaknesses were at the plate, and Leslie really did a good job [of exploiting those].”
Leslie struck out the first two batters he faced in the top of the fifth, then Kyan Adkins came on and got the final batter to ground out, completing the shutout.
Wiseman, Seggebruch and Clark had two hits apiece for Dixon. Wiseman had two RBIs on two doubles, and Clark had three RBIs on one double.
Leslie struck out three batters, walked one, and allowed two hits in 4 2/3 scoreless innings on the mound.
“My stuff was working today. I wasn’t trying to do too much, just hit my spots,” Leslie said. “Alex and Bryce, they got most of the ground balls and they made the best of it, so I can’t really ask for more.”
Brady Richards, Kuitim Heald and Aaron Meenen each had one hit in a three-hit effort for Rock Falls (5-11, 1-5 BNC).
“We always shoot ourselves in the foot. I think they scored seven runs and had one ball leave the infield. We just need to find a way to make things happen,” Rock Falls coach Donnie Chappell said. “I thought Carter [Schueler] threw the ball well, he just had that one inning where it kind of got away from him, so that’s the bright spot, I think. But we’ll be better tomorrow.”