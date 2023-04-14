Baseball: Dixon fends off feisty Oregon

DIXON – The Oregon Hawks put pressure on Dixon all game long Thursday at Veterans Memorial Field, but the Dukes kept their composure every time.
In the end, some key situational hitting and clutch pitching sent Dixon to a 7-4 win in their Big Northern Conference contest at Page Park.
“We’ve got a lot of fighters on this team, and that’s the name of the game in baseball,” Dixon junior Bryce Feit said. “When you’re down you can’t give up; otherwise, you’re going to get down on each other and stay down.”
[ Photos from Dixon vs. Oregon baseball ]
Oregon (5-6, 1-5 BNC) took leads in the top of the first and the top of the third, both on Jack Washburn RBI hits. But the Dukes (6-4, 5-1 BNC) answered in the next half-inning both times, and tacked on a couple of insurance runs to hold on.
Miley Smith doubled with one out and scored on Washburn’s two-out single in the top of the first, but Dixon came right back to take the lead. Feit walked, stole second, and scored on Alex Harrison’s double to right-center field. Harrison went to third on Max Clark’s groundout to second, then scored on a wild pitch for a 2-1 lead.
Washburn struck again in the third for Oregon. After two quick outs, Smith walked and Dom Terlikowski was hit by a pitch. Washburn followed with a two-run double that went all the way to the fence in left field to make it 3-2 Hawks.
“As far as coming out against a powerhouse, you’ve got to put runs on the board. We want to come out strong always, it’s a big part of it, and we put the bats on the ball today,” said Washburn, who was 3 for 4, reached base four times and accounted for all four runs. “You’ve got to weather the storm. You’ve just got to keep going through adversity. Good players are good when things are going well; great players battle through adversity.”
But again, the lead was short-lived. Quentin Seggebruch tripled to lead off the bottom of the third, then Ari Selmani drove him with a line-drive single up the middle to tie the score. Quade Richards followed with a double to put runners on second and third with nobody out.
That’s where the situational hitting came in handy. James Leslie had an RBI on a groundout to second base, then Aiden Wiseman hit a sacrifice fly to right to drive in Richards for a 5-3 lead.
“It’s all about confidence on this team,” said Selmani, who went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. “We just work as a team, and we battled through today and got the end result that we wanted.”
Feit led off the fourth with a single, then stole second and third; he scored when the errant throw to third went into left field.
The fifth and sixth innings saw Oregon load the bases with one out both times, but the Hawks failed to push a run across. In the fifth, Clark induced a short flyout to right field that wasn’t deep enough to drive in the runner from third, then he struck out the next hitter in three pitches to escape the jam.
The next inning, Clark got another strikeout for the second out, then after a meeting on the mound with coach Jason Burgess to set up the play, he whirled around and picked off the Hawks’ baserunner at second to thwart that threat.
“Those are huge momentum swings, because when we can do that on defense, we’re off on Cloud Nine and we can keep it going on offense,” Feit said. “That’s when we’re playing our best baseball.”
“I don’t know how many we left on base [8 LOB], but that was the biggest difference,” Oregon coach Nate Girton said. “Two times we had the bases loaded and didn’t bring in any runs; you can’t do that against a team that’s the three-time conference champions. You’ve got to put the ball in play and take advantage of those chances.”
The Dukes tacked on another run in the sixth. Harrison walked to start the inning, then stole second and went to third on Clark’s deep flyout to right. After a nice over-the-shoulder catch by Oregon shortstop Keaton Salsbury in short left field for the second out, Selmani came through with his fourth hit of the game for Dixon to drive in Harrison for a 7-3 lead.
After the three early RBIs, Washburn accounted for the Hawks’ final run, too. He reached on an error with one out in the top of the seventh, then stole second and third, and came home on an errant throw to third.
But since Clark had reached his pitch limit, Richards came on and struck out the final two Oregon hitters to secure the win.
“It feels good to give ourselves chances. The only part that’s bad is you don’t want to leave guys on base,” Washburn said. “Coach is talking about it, and we stranded guys on base a lot again today. That’s the big thing right now. We’ve got to hit them in.”
Feit allowed three runs and three hits in three innings, striking out four, walking two and hitting a batter. Clark gave up an unearned run and four hits in 3 1/3 innings, with four strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter.
Washburn allowed six runs and 10 hits in five innings for Oregon, striking out six and walking four. Smith gave up a run, a hit and a walk in one inning of relief.
“Identity-wise, I think we know who we are and what we’ve got,” Girton said. “We keep saying that every game is a business trip, and that’s the mindset and approach we have to take. Once we get to the field, it’s a business approach first and fun second, and the kids are doing that. They’re meeting the challenge, and I’m happy for them.”