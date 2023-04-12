Baseball: St. Bede stuns Newman with seven-run seventh inning in comeback win

STERLING – The St. Bede Bruins trailed the Newman Comets for six innings in Tuesday evening’s Three Rivers East matchup in Sterling, and didn’t score a run in the first four.
But in the top of the fifth, the Bruins cut a four-run deficit to two runs, then in the seventh, they surged ahead with a seven-run outburst to win 10-5.
[ Photos of Newman vs. St. Bede baseball ]
Down 5-3 entering the top of the seventh, St. Bede had one last chance to extend the game.
Gus Burr and Ryan Slingsby drew consecutive one-out walks, and a Nathan Husser single to right-center loaded the bases. Luke Tunnell drew a bases-loaded walk to draw within 5-4, then Alan Spencer stepped the plate and delivered a two-run single, scoring Husser and Slingsby for a 6-5 lead.
“We’re a strong-willed team. We want to win any way possible,” Slingsby said. “We got those first two walks and a single, and then a walk in, then Spence hit two around for us. That was huge. We’re a comeback team, like I said, and we’re going to do whatever it takes to win.”
St. Bede plated four more runs after Evan Entrician drove in Tunnell on a double, then stole home for an 8-5 lead as Newman attempted to tag out Spencer, who dove safely back to second after attempting to steal third. Seth Ferrari ripped a two-run triple deep into right field to make it a five-run margin.
Newman took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second after Joe Oswalt skipped a one-out, two-run single to right and Garret Matznick flew a two-out RBI single to left.
The Comets added two more runs in the fourth and fifth. Oswalt ripped an RBI single to left for a 4-0 lead in the fourth, then Brendan Tunink came home on an overthrown pickoff attempt at third to make it 5-3 Newman in the fifth.
The Bruins finally got going in the top of the fifth. Entrician scored on a wild pitch for the first run, then Slingsby hammered a two-out, two-run triple to right to bring in Halden Hueneberg and Alex Ankiewicz.
The big hit cut the deficit to 5-3 and gave St. Bede the momentum it sorely needed for the final two innings.
“We had two guys on base, and I knew I had to do something to get the team up,” Slingsby said about his approach ahead of the two-run triple. “We were down, we were hanging our heads, but we came back. And that’s what we do: we come back.”
“It was just a big momentum-changer,” Spencer said. “Everybody was up when that happened, and everybody was just happy and ready to hit.”
Ankiewicz pitched six innings for the Bruins, allowing five runs (four earned) and eight hits, striking out six with no walks.
Entrician and Husser had two hits apiece to lead St. Bede. Slingsby, Spencer and Ferrari had two RBIs apiece.
Oswalt, Garet Wolfe and Matznick had two hits apiece to lead Newman; Oswalt had three RBIs.
Tunink went five innings on the mound for the Comets, allowing four hits and three runs, striking out seven with a walk and two hit batters. He worked 1-2-3 innings in the first and fourth, and kept the Bruins scoreless for the first four innings.
“I thought early, Brendan did a really good job of controlling the strike zone; he was throwing a lot of strikes, and we were making plays for him,” Newman coach Kenny Koerner said. “The last couple of innings, I could’ve done a better job of putting us in a better position to win there. I left Garet [Wolfe] out there – Garet’s a freshman – that’s a tough position to put him in, and I probably could’ve done a better job of helping him out there and changing up earlier than I did. So I put him in a hard position, we just weren’t throwing enough strikes at that point.”